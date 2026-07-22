Interesting and Humour - page 3082

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enema clinic
 
 

Aleksandr Prishenko:


Pad Stahl. )))))
[Deleted]  

such "advertisement" is an anti-advertisement

the question is: who needs it?

 
Олег avtomat:

such "advertisement" is an anti-advertisement

the question is: who needs it?

the state department?
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
to the state department?
I don't give a shit about your state department.
 
Олег avtomat:
I don't give a shit about your state department.
then gays?
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
then the gays?
You're all about them... are you their "human rights defender"?
 
Олег avtomat:
You're all about them... are you their "human rights activist"?
If not for the state department and the gays, then I don't know "who cares" ....
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
If not the state department or gays, then I don't know "who needs it" ....
How can you know if your horizons are limited to the state department and gays...
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