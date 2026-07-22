Interesting and Humour - page 3082
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Aleksandr Prishenko:
such "advertisement" is an anti-advertisement
the question is: who needs it?
such "advertisement" is an anti-advertisement
the question is: who needs it?
to the state department?
I don't give a shit about your state department.
then the gays?
You're all about them... are you their "human rights activist"?
If not the state department or gays, then I don't know "who needs it" ....