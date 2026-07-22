Interesting and Humour - page 2077

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Armen:
sometimes you just see better from the outside...

at least - publicly rooting for the people is better off being and living with the population as a family. It's more honest that way.

John McCain also wrote a letter how he loves and respects us all, and bemoans the fact that we are all 'fucked'.

 
newdigital:
That changes everything.

Well then, we're doing well, we're prospering.) Yes ?

And calling for the rescue of people in a burning building can only be done by the would-be victims themselves, like "it's fairer that way" ?

And yes, I almost forgot, he's been living near Moscow for a few years now.

 
 

These programmers are pissing everybody off, and not just here.

 
There is no prophet in his own country

From the Bible. The expression is based on the following Gospel verse (New Testament, Gospel of Matthew, ch. 13, v. 57): "...Jesus said to them, 'There is no prophet without honour, except in his own country and in his own house'.

Sometimes the expression is quoted in Old Slavonic: "There is no prophet in his own country.

The meaning of the expression: people do not believe in the talent, genius or truthfulness of the words of the person next to them. The assumption is that all that is truly wise, right, etc. is not born here, but somewhere far away in a beautiful place.

Нет пророка в своем отечестве
  • www.bibliotekar.ru
Из Библии. Выражение сложилось на основе следующего евангельского стиха (Новый Завет, Евангелие от Матфея, гл. 13, ст. 57): «...Иисус же - сказал им: не бывает пророк без чести, разве только в отечестве своем и в доме своем». Иногда выражение цитируется на старославянском языке: «Несть пророка в отечестве своем». Смысл...
 

Blah, blah, blah about space.

Путин ушел в космос - РБК daily
Путин ушел в космос - РБК daily
  • www.rbcdaily.ru
Промахи в создании Объединенной ракетно-космической корпорации недопустимы, заявил Владимир Путин на встрече с новым главой Роскосмоса Олегом Остапенко и его заместителем, экс-руководителем АвтоВАЗа Игорем Комаровым. Новый глава Роскосмоса Олег Остапенко заверил президента, что отработает все поставленные перед ним задачи. «Сделаем с честью...
 

Well, if it's RBS, it's relevant:

By the way, there's even a thread somewhere about chairs

Для того чтобы поставить чайник, больше не нужно вставать с дивана
Для того чтобы поставить чайник, больше не нужно вставать с дивана
  • style.rbc.ru
Современный человек не может обходиться без бодрящих напитков. По утрам, в обед, после работы — всегда найдется время выпить чашечку кофе.
 
 
 
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