Interesting and Humour - page 719
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He won't. Nature won't allow it. I'm sure it'll come up with some new super-mega-masterpiece. For example, it'll put propellers in us and launch us into space. So we'll see how you manage to get bored with it. )))
I don't want a propeller.
Where did you see a bear with a propeller? Oh, come on.
editing )
another 5 years and everyone will be able to make a feature film out of plot dice, lead actors and realistic effects
and the world will get boring, completely (
Shocker, that's our way of saying, what was that?
Oh, I don't know. It's the Dutch with their furniture
somewhere they saw a Russian video with planes over the track, so they decided to dope it up
from here
The Dutch are really cool guys.
I don't want a propeller.
Where did you see a bear with a propeller? Oh, come on.
You can't go against nature. You have to accept whatever she fantasises about in her schizophrenic cosmic dreams. ))) Maybe once, trillions of years ago, we were creatures with three and a half legs and we could communicate and exchange information quite well. Almost as good as now, and perhaps even better. And so, when thinking in creative impulses, we denied the ideas that nature could easily one day make us with two legs. In general, as we are now. So what do we see? She did what she thought was right anyway. Are you comfortable with two legs? I think so. So if nature made you a propeller, you'd be very comfortable too. The main thing is not to be bored. )))
You can't go against nature. I will have to accept everything she fantasizes to herself in her schizophrenic cosmic dreams. ))) Maybe once, trillions of years ago, we were creatures with three and a half legs and we could communicate and exchange information quite well. Almost as good as now, and perhaps even better. And so, when thinking in creative impulses, we denied the ideas that nature could easily one day make us with two legs. Basically, as we are now. So what do we see? She did what she thought was right anyway. Are you comfortable with two legs? I think so. So if nature made you a propeller, you'd be very comfortable too. The main thing is not to be bored. )))
It's not that simple. Whether or not to accept everything is an individual matter. If you really want to, you can do it the old-fashioned way, on four
It's not that simple. Whether or not to accept everything is an individual matter. If you want it bad enough, you can do it the old-fashioned way, on four.
...
No. It's simple, but it's not like that. Or it's complicated, but not like that. Who prefers it that way? )))
It's not about how one likes or dislikes it at all. I'm talking about evolution. About changing forms and consciousness over many millions of years. And this happens without our individual desires, but in general. By some program that is embedded in absolutely everything.
By some program that is embedded in absolutely everything.
The ToR issue comes up again ))