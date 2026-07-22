Interesting and Humour - page 49

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Nice inflatable doll, before that she was swimming well not knowing where with the current and waves, and here at the end she raised her arms so synchronously that the other tourists did not even look in her direction =) good fake ( not all told by the fake)
 
 
Did you know that 90% of people do not notice the repetition of the word "that" at the beginning of this text.
 
Silent:

Man, my wife and I have been racking our brains...
 
moskitman:
Man, my wife and I have been racking our brains...
You should first decide for yourself what it means to be a cat.
 
 
Mischek:
You better decide for yourself what it means to be a CAT first.
Stop kidding around...
just kidding, Friday night, no printer in the house, we took an A4, put the monitor down, redrew, cut up the sheet...
brain-dead...
 
moskitman:
stop kidding...
no kidding, Friday night, no printer in the house, we took an A4, put the monitor down, redrew, cut the sheet...
brain-dead...
I'm not mocking you. I'm prompting.
 
moskitman:
stop kidding...
it's a joke, it's Friday night, there's no printer in the house, we took an A4, put it on the monitor, redid it, cut it up...
...brain-dead...

What the hell is wrong with you :)))

where's the 12th cat gone?

I'm not rewriting the answer, the comments are hilarious :)

 

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