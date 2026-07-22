Interesting and Humour - page 49
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Man, my wife and I have been racking our brains...
You better decide for yourself what it means to be a CAT first.
just kidding, Friday night, no printer in the house, we took an A4, put the monitor down, redrew, cut up the sheet...
brain-dead...
stop kidding...
no kidding, Friday night, no printer in the house, we took an A4, put the monitor down, redrew, cut the sheet...
brain-dead...
stop kidding...
it's a joke, it's Friday night, there's no printer in the house, we took an A4, put it on the monitor, redid it, cut it up...
...brain-dead...
What the hell is wrong with you :)))
where's the 12th cat gone?
I'm not rewriting the answer, the comments are hilarious :)