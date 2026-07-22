Interesting and Humour - page 2567
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When are we going to get around in electric cars?
From the memoirs of Viktor Yanukovych's personal translator.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was given a few lessons in basic English before he visited Washington to meet President Barack Obama. He was instructed as follows:
1) When you approach Obama, the first thing to ask is, "How are you? (
2) Obama will reply "I am fine, and you? (
3) And to Obama's question, answer, "Me too." (Me too).
That's it. After that we - the interpreters - do all the work.
And here's what happened - and is forever inscribed - so to speak - in the annals.
Yanukovych holds out his hand and says rather jaunty: "Who are you? " (Who are you?).
Mr. Obama is a little shocked, but pulls himself together and responds with his Harvard humor: "I'm Michelle's husband!" (I'm Michelle's husband!).
Well, here Yanukovych worked exactly as he was taught: "Me too!" (Me too!).
It's not expensive to feed. But you can't ride it out of the stall.
From the memoirs of Viktor Yanukovych's personal interpreter.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was given a few lessons in basic English before he visited Washington to meet President Barack Obama. He was instructed as follows:
1) When you approach Obama, the first thing to ask is, "How are you? (
2) Obama will reply "I am fine, and you? (
3) And to Obama's question, answer, "Me too." (Me too).
That's it. After that we - the interpreters - do all the work.
And here's what happened - and is forever inscribed - so to speak - in the annals.
Yanukovych holds out his hand and says rather jaunty: "Who are you? " (Who are you?).
Mr. Obama is a little shocked, but pulls himself together and responds with his Harvard humor: "I'm Michelle's husband!" (I'm Michelle's husband!).
Well, here Yanukovych worked exactly as he was taught: "Me too!" (Me too!).
- Sorrie, haw mach of woch?
- Syssx woch.
- Sach mach?
- Tu hum hau.
- MGIMO finish?
- Ask!