Interesting and Humour - page 2567

New comment
 
 
rvv2006:
Cool ad, and most importantly it gets the point across accurately
 
It's not expensive to feed. But you can't ride it out of the stall.
 
barabashkakvn:

When are we going to get around in electric cars?

 
Sounds like an anecdote, though.

From the memoirs of Viktor Yanukovych's personal translator.


Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was given a few lessons in basic English before he visited Washington to meet President Barack Obama. He was instructed as follows:

1) When you approach Obama, the first thing to ask is, "How are you? (
2) Obama will reply "I am fine, and you? (
3) And to Obama's question, answer, "Me too." (Me too).
That's it. After that we - the interpreters - do all the work.
And here's what happened - and is forever inscribed - so to speak - in the annals.
Yanukovych holds out his hand and says rather jaunty: "Who are you? " (Who are you?).
Mr. Obama is a little shocked, but pulls himself together and responds with his Harvard humor: "I'm Michelle's husband!" (I'm Michelle's husband!).
Well, here Yanukovych worked exactly as he was taught: "Me too!" (Me too!).


 
MIG32:
It's not expensive to feed. But you can't ride it out of the stall.
Well... it depends on how you "accelerate" :)))
 
iPad tricks
The Amazing iPad Magician
The Amazing iPad Magician
  • 2015.02.18
  • www.youtube.com
Simon Pierro brought a magic iPad with him and wowed Ellen's audience right along with Ellen!
 
pagot:
Sounds like an anecdote, though.

From the memoirs of Viktor Yanukovych's personal interpreter.


Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was given a few lessons in basic English before he visited Washington to meet President Barack Obama. He was instructed as follows:

1) When you approach Obama, the first thing to ask is, "How are you? (
2) Obama will reply "I am fine, and you? (
3) And to Obama's question, answer, "Me too." (Me too).
That's it. After that we - the interpreters - do all the work.
And here's what happened - and is forever inscribed - so to speak - in the annals.
Yanukovych holds out his hand and says rather jaunty: "Who are you? " (Who are you?).
Mr. Obama is a little shocked, but pulls himself together and responds with his Harvard humor: "I'm Michelle's husband!" (I'm Michelle's husband!).
Well, here Yanukovych worked exactly as he was taught: "Me too!" (Me too!).


Lost in three pines, or rather in letters.
 
Two passers-by in London:
- Sorrie, haw mach of woch?
- Syssx woch.
- Sach mach?
- Tu hum hau.
- MGIMO finish?
- Ask!
 
http://ufa.hh.ru/vacancy/12073188?query=%D0%9F%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%BC%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82
Березников Ю.Ю.
Березников Ю.Ю.
  • 2015.02.23
  • ufa.hh.ru
3000USD Международная брокерская компания дающая частным трейдерам прямой выход на межбанковский валютный рынок предлагает трейдерам возможность стать управляющими. Обязанности: совершение торговых операций на мировых...
1...256025612562256325642565256625672568256925702571257225732574...4979
New comment