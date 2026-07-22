Interesting and Humour - page 2963

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Radist...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

"Without windows, without doors - the chamber is full of people".
No cucumber, no watermelon, no cave with a hut - no people there.
Most likely it's a guesthouse for migrant workers or homeless people.

Well, in the problem with files (36 files, 2 folders, 7308MB) the initial conditions are not complete.
An adequate answer in such and similar problems could be: "Because gladiolus!" (KVN team "Ural Dumplings").

There is a door in the night shelter.

There are options:

- the house after the earthquake

- mine collapse

- cemetery

-troba with twins (no, there is a "door" there, though)

 
 
 
https://www.facebook.com/gavriil.slepzov/videos/1175077999182819/ .
Гавриил Николаевич Слепцов | Facebook
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Заполярье брат, край суровых рыбаков 󾌰󾌰
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
https://www.facebook.com/gavriil.slepzov/videos/1175077999182819/ .
A good fisherman doesn't need a fishing rod either.
 
Peruvian trains are the world's most trafficked trains

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
https://www.facebook.com/gavriil.slepzov/videos/1175077999182819/ .

Hilarious :)

I wonder if it's played out or not.

 
Japanese island of Aoshima: abandoned houses and easy access to food, and as a result, the number of cats in relation to humans is 6:1.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Japanese island of Aoshima: abandoned houses and easy access to food, and as a result, the number of cats in relation to humans is in the proportion 6:1 there.

An island of strong and independent women)

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