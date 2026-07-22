Interesting and Humour - page 2963
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"Without windows, without doors - the chamber is full of people".
No cucumber, no watermelon, no cave with a hut - no people there.
Most likely it's a guesthouse for migrant workers or homeless people.
Well, in the problem with files (36 files, 2 folders, 7308MB) the initial conditions are not complete.
An adequate answer in such and similar problems could be: "Because gladiolus!" (KVN team "Ural Dumplings").
There is a door in the night shelter.
There are options:
- the house after the earthquake
- mine collapse
- cemetery
-troba with twins (no, there is a "door" there, though)
https://www.facebook.com/gavriil.slepzov/videos/1175077999182819/ .
https://www.facebook.com/gavriil.slepzov/videos/1175077999182819/ .
Hilarious :)
I wonder if it's played out or not.
Japanese island of Aoshima: abandoned houses and easy access to food, and as a result, the number of cats in relation to humans is in the proportion 6:1 there.
An island of strong and independent women)