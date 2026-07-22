Interesting and Humour - page 1007

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tol64:
It was a pleasure to watch. Thank you.
 
moskitman:
It was a pleasure to watch. Thank you.

Yeah, it's great. I've been watching about Saudi Arabia all day today. )) There's a series of films about the history of that peninsula. It's very interesting. It's like I've been there. ))

Here's the first series, and you can watch the rest on youtube:

 
tol64:
Didn't take the trouble to watch it to the end either. People live... under autocracy!!! Oh, man...
 
Erm955:
I watched it all the way to the end, too. People live under autocracy!!! Oh, man...

It sucks, but it's cooler in Belarus.

and also under autocracy.

 
Mischek:

It sucks, but it's cooler in Belarus.

and also under autocracy.

Oh yes, yes... I do... I do! I've been missing this for a long time. Poor niggers, the workers ...they're getting lynched. I feel sorry for Obama! This reminds me of the '70s!
 
There are advertisements on the main TV channels all day long for the medicine Mudon. I don't know what it is.
 
newdigital:
There are advertisements on the main TV channels all day long for the medicine Mudon. I don't know what it is.
Then it's no good at all, I'll go and buy a case of Mudon.
 
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