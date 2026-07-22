Interesting and Humour - page 1007
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It was a pleasure to watch. Thank you.
Yeah, it's great. I've been watching about Saudi Arabia all day today. )) There's a series of films about the history of that peninsula. It's very interesting. It's like I've been there. ))
Here's the first series, and you can watch the rest on youtube:
I watched it all the way to the end, too. People live under autocracy!!! Oh, man...
It sucks, but it's cooler in Belarus.
and also under autocracy.
It sucks, but it's cooler in Belarus.
and also under autocracy.
There are advertisements on the main TV channels all day long for the medicine Mudon. I don't know what it is.
A rastabike with a woman built in. The pride of any male owner...