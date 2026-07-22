Interesting and Humour - page 1895

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barabashkakvn:
How many times. You've already created a separate thread.

+) and for four-legged lovers, similarly

 
Somm:
+) and a separate branch for the four-legged ones.
Which one is that? :)
[Deleted]  
I posted the humour picture in the "humour" thread. I don't see any politics in it, if anyone does, sorry I couldn't find a separate thread through the search.
 

Mathemat:

http://masterok.livejournal.com/1540133.html



You've been warned too.

Lesh, aren't you overreacting? What kind of incitement is that? Humour, irony.

Why can't you post about Ukraine? You can post about Africa but not Ukraine?

There's some really interesting stuff going on there that affects everything.

 
Armen:
Which one? :)

pet lovers club

ZS. This thread is really messed up.

 
Somm:

pet lovers club

ZS. The thread really got fucked up.

Then let's talk about pussy. Go ahead.
 
 
artmedia70:
Then let's talk about women. Get on with it.
 
Somm:

pet lovers club

ZS. The thread really got fucked up.

Man, it's a good thread! Is fully consistent with its purpose! The more diversity, the better. For some reason there are always those who want to build everything in a special order! Interesting things and humour can't be ordered! It's not maths! And it will not become political at all! The Maidan will end sooner or later! The New Year is coming soon!
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