Interesting and Humour - page 1895
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How many times. You've already created a separate thread.
+) and for four-legged lovers, similarly
+) and a separate branch for the four-legged ones.
Mathemat:
http://masterok.livejournal.com/1540133.html
You've been warned too.
Lesh, aren't you overreacting? What kind of incitement is that? Humour, irony.
Why can't you post about Ukraine? You can post about Africa but not Ukraine?
There's some really interesting stuff going on there that affects everything.
Which one? :)
pet lovers club
ZS. This thread is really messed up.
pet lovers club
ZS. The thread really got fucked up.
Then let's talk about women. Get on with it.
pet lovers club
ZS. The thread really got fucked up.