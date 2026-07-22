Interesting and Humour - page 1908

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View of Shanghai from the crane operator's cab



 
Armen:
but also the lack of development
Yoschik:
in the form of sitting around a fire, eating game to the tambourine of a shaman
MetaDriver:
I absolutely disagree. blind adherence to traditions is a complete dead end. and the fact that it "knows how to self-preserve and inherit" is a big problem for modern society, because in these times, the renewal of technology (production, learning, communication, etc.) has taken the forefront among the criteria for survival and economic well-being of states/organizations/communities.


Oops, here we go. misunderstood. spit it out.


Did I say that societies do not evolve? That tradition is a brake on evolution?

society - maybe even more complex than the workings of one individual's brain.


I'm saying that traditions bring people together, make them a single organism and help them stick together.

All societies have traditions that unite them. and this is the essence of their preservation as a whole.


Even you all have one tradition here - to open a forum every hour.


And there's still development.

Evolution is taking its course.

 
sergeev:


Oh, boy,

All traditions go to hell. Any action should be natural, not traditional. Going to the forum is not a tradition at all.

In Russia, there was a tradition of beating wives with reins, the right of the first night of the lord... and drinking according to tradition.

Fuck all tradition. This is self-deception.

 
Yoschik:

All traditions go to hell. Any action should be natural, not traditional. Coming to the forum is not a tradition at all.

In Russia, there was a tradition of beating wives with reins, the right of the first night of the lord... and drinking according to tradition.

Fuck all tradition. This is self-deception.

Take off the hat, inspired by tradition. ))
 
Five per cent is enough for development. The rest have yet to catch up.
 
 
Yoschik:

Sergeev is like a stone in the way of development of our progressive society.

He stands in the way, like a shaman with a tambourine, of any initiative, watering down the germs of lively thought with dead water

You... ...what plantations do you pick cigarettes from?
 
Contender:
A dog is missing. On three legs. Special features: When he pees, he falls over :)
 
Yoschik:

All traditions go to hell. Any action should be natural, not traditional. Coming to the forum is not a tradition at all.

In Russia, there was a tradition of beating wives with reins, the right of the first night of the lord... and drinking according to tradition.

Fuck all tradition. This is self-deception.

Practically completely agree.
sergeev:

All societies have traditions that unite them.

The essence of unification is joint benefit(s). Traditions are unprofitable, for they are irrational.

// Rational tradition is an illusion, almost by definition. For it is not tradition at all, but simply sensible (useful) behavior.

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