Interesting and Humour - page 2737
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Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))
Nah, that's HOT!!! :)))))))) Just need to see it through to the end...
Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))
What's so funny? I've been trading this exact strategy for six months now. Profits are -10000% and still decreasing. I'm refilling every week. I'll post a signal soon!
Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))
One hundred and first reasons to buy a lamba: you can cook turkey!
http://habrahabr.ru/company/ibm/blog/265551/
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