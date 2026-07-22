Interesting and Humour - page 2737

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Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))

 

Nah, that's HOT!!! :)))))))) Just need to see it through to the end...

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))

What's so funny? I've been trading this exact strategy for half a year now. Profit is -10000% and keeps going down. I'm replenishing every week. I'll post a signal soon!
 
Serhii Shevchuk:
What's so funny? I've been trading this exact strategy for six months now. Profits are -10000% and still decreasing. I'm refilling every week. I'll post a signal soon!
)))))))))
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Fire the video)))) . I laughed heartily and so will you))

Wow, at the end the profit chart jumped out of the frame. What a system!
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One hundred and first reasons to buy a lamba: you can cook turkey!

 

http://habrahabr.ru/company/ibm/blog/265551/

IBM собрала из нейроморфных чипов нового типа «мозгоподобную» систему
IBM собрала из нейроморфных чипов нового типа «мозгоподобную» систему
  • habrahabr.ru
Корпорация IBM работает совместно с DARPA над созданием нейроморфных чипов (Systems of Neuromorphic Adaptive Plastic Scalable Electronics, SyNAPSE) уже много лет, реализация проекта началась еще в 2008 году. Цель — создание чипов и систем, работа которых была бы организована по принципу работы нейронов мозга животных (например, грызунов). Это...
 

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