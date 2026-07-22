Interesting and Humour - page 2708

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Stop fighting!

Let's live together!

 
Nikolay Kositsin:
Russia bought up $4.1bn worth of US government securities in May, increasing its holdings of US bonds to $70.6bn and ranking 20th among holders, according to a recent US Treasury report.
 
Дмитрий:
according to a recent US Treasury Department report, Russia bought up $4.1 billion worth of US government securities in May, raising its holdings of US bonds to $70.6 billion and ranking 20th in the holdings ranking.
Gorbachev turned the Soviet Union into fifteen US colonies in 1993, so these colonies would pay tribute in the form of buying unsecured US notes to support their fake value. It won't be long before the scum of the Russian occupation administration headed by Mendel (nicknamed Medvedev in the Russian world) will get the full brunt of these shenanigans and no Putin will save them! They will only get a genocide death sentence for GMOs.
 
 
 

"Made in Russia: Multilingual catalogue >>>

«Сделано в России» («Made in Russia»): Мультиязычный каталог российских брендов, компаний, экспортеров и экспертов. Наша цель - создание уникального инструмента для продвижения российской культуры, брендов, экспортеров и экспертов. Создавая единую базу данных всего, чем может гордиться Россия, от культуры и вклада в мировой бизнес, до производителей и людей. Создавая страницы культурных и территориальных брендов, мы не только продвигаем русскую культуру, но и привлекаем туристов. Приводим новых заказчиков и партнеров для российских экспортеров и производителей, поддерживая их выставочную и презентационную деятельность. Создание единой базы данных экспертов, состоящей из профессионалов в различных отраслях, экономистов и аналитиков позволит организовать эффективное освещение русской культуры и бизнеса, предоставить достоверную информацию мировым СМИ.

Made In Russia
Made In Russia
  • madeinrussia.ru
«Сделано в России» («Made in Russia»): Мультиязычный каталог российских брендов, компаний, экспортеров и экспертов. Продвижение российских брендов за рубежом, издание отраслевых и региональных каталогов, участие в выставках, поддержка экспортеров, аналитика российского экспорта.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

A "secret" armoured vehicle that drives through the streets in broad daylight?

Well, although it didn't stall or catch fire like the Armata - that's a good thing already....

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

"Made in Russia: Multilingual catalogue >>>

Interesting.

The Exporters section has two companies - clothing and shoes - and not a single mention of exports.

The Brands section is also interesting. For example, the Hermitage - as far as I understand, most of the exhibits there are not made in Russia?

Or Faberge - "Europe's leading jewellery brand" .........

 
Дмитрий:

A "secret" armoured vehicle that drives through the streets in broad daylight?

Well, although it didn't stall or catch fire like the Armata - that's a good thing already....

No worries. There's nothing wrong with the Armata, unlike you. You don't even pass the Turing test. )))
 
Дмитрий:

Interesting.

You can bookmark this site and check it every day:Made by us >>>

Сделано у нас - Нам есть чем гордиться!
Сделано у нас - Нам есть чем гордиться!
  • sdelanounas.ru
В г. Мумбаи (Индия) завершилась международная физическая олимпиада школьников, участие в которой приняла сборная из России. Бесспорным лидером олимпиады стал Китай (5 золотых медалей). В копилке наград команд из Южной Кореи, Тайваня, США и России одинаковое количество завоеванных медалей — 4 золотых и 1 серебряная медаль. В неофициальном зачете...
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