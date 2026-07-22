Interesting and Humour - page 2708
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Stop fighting!
Let's live together!
according to a recent US Treasury Department report, Russia bought up $4.1 billion worth of US government securities in May, raising its holdings of US bonds to $70.6 billion and ranking 20th in the holdings ranking.
"Made in Russia: Multilingual catalogue >>>
«Сделано в России» («Made in Russia»): Мультиязычный каталог российских брендов, компаний, экспортеров и экспертов. Наша цель - создание уникального инструмента для продвижения российской культуры, брендов, экспортеров и экспертов. Создавая единую базу данных всего, чем может гордиться Россия, от культуры и вклада в мировой бизнес, до производителей и людей. Создавая страницы культурных и территориальных брендов, мы не только продвигаем русскую культуру, но и привлекаем туристов. Приводим новых заказчиков и партнеров для российских экспортеров и производителей, поддерживая их выставочную и презентационную деятельность. Создание единой базы данных экспертов, состоящей из профессионалов в различных отраслях, экономистов и аналитиков позволит организовать эффективное освещение русской культуры и бизнеса, предоставить достоверную информацию мировым СМИ.
A "secret" armoured vehicle that drives through the streets in broad daylight?
Well, although it didn't stall or catch fire like the Armata - that's a good thing already....
"Made in Russia: Multilingual catalogue >>>
Interesting.
The Exporters section has two companies - clothing and shoes - and not a single mention of exports.
The Brands section is also interesting. For example, the Hermitage - as far as I understand, most of the exhibits there are not made in Russia?
Or Faberge - "Europe's leading jewellery brand" .........
A "secret" armoured vehicle that drives through the streets in broad daylight?
Well, although it didn't stall or catch fire like the Armata - that's a good thing already....
Interesting.
You can bookmark this site and check it every day:Made by us >>>