Interesting and Humour - page 4097
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I get 11,000 roubles minus utilities and internet costs. As I live alone, it is enough, because I stick to the principle of reasonable sufficiency and do not eat a lot, although I do have a varied diet. Sometimes I also help my daughter. And once a year I still have money left over for a trip to the south.
In Germany the pension is around 1250 euros
In Germany the pension is about 1,250 euros
In Germany the pension is about 1250 euros
My grandmother has 1360, my mother and father have 1280, but in hryvnias) The euro exchange rate is ~ 1:30
They tell us on TV that we are in Europe, and some even clap their hands =)
My grandmother has 1360, my mother and father have 1280, but in hryvnias) Euro exchange rate ~ 1:30
They tell us on TV that we are in Europe and some even clap their hands =)
Somewhere in the Urals, in the middle of the Ural Mountains there is a signpost - on one side it says Asia and on the other side, respectively, Europe. I drove past it once.
Sometimes I felt a strange wish to move from Europe to Europe. But that is not for us. We are Siberians, we do not need it - we have a huge country - on both sides of the world.
Somewhere in the Urals, in the middle of the Ural Mountains, there is a signpost - "Asia" on one side and "Europe" on the other. I drove past it once.
Sometimes I thought it strange to want to go from Europe to Europe. But that is not for us. We are Siberians, we do not need it - we have a huge country - on both sides of the world.
Somewhere in the Urals, in the middle of the Ural Mountains, there is a signpost - "Asia" on one side and "Europe" on the other. I drove past it once.
Sometimes I thought it strange to want to move from Europe to Europe. But that is not for us. We are Siberians, we don't need it - we have a huge country on both sides of the world.
How much may I say about the huge country (may be I am too hot, but) most of it is suitable only for extraction of subsoil. The climate. And then, what is the use of its vastness and richness, if they do not belong to us.
You and the pensioner are very skillful in one sentence to be proud of a great country with resources and a pension of 11 thousand roubles.
I also don't understand people leaving such a vast and rich country, as if it were full of honey. The principle is unacceptable to me: where there is a good place to live, there is the homeland.
And your children there ...
How can you talk about a huge country? Most of it is only good for pumping out the subsoil. The climate. Besides, what good is its vastness and wealth if it doesn't belong to us?
You and the pensioner are very skillful in one sentence to be proud of a vast country with resources and a pension of 11 thousand rubles.
Are you disgusted that we are proud of our country and homeland? Just walk away then.
We love the motherland that raised us. And we do not betray our homeland, no matter how hard it is. Others run to where the spoon is bigger - their right. The difference in us is huge.
And I hope that our country will overcome difficulties. And we are strong in spirit, unlike those who at the first opportunity betray and whine about how bad it is...
...We have a huge country - on both sides of the world.
But Andorra, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Israel are small and have almost no natural resources... But how advanced and well-appointed they are!
Huge is huge...
Andorra, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Israel are small... But how advanced and well-appointed they are!
A small country is easier to improve. I am glad that they have good and comfortable living conditions there. By the way, our country is not so bad with amenities either.