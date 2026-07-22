Interesting and Humour - page 3300

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

...The main thing is that they don't react to the cursor, the cinema or the sudden change of pictures. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly away.

Clever, though )))

Run "News of the Week" with Dima Kiselev - flies must fly away - unipolar flies repel. :)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
With my 4th android and regular browser, regardless of browser settings, I keep getting glitches in the mobile version of the forum, one or the other.
I have a 6 android and a regular browser - no glitches.
 
http://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/nazvany_strany_s_naibolee_i_naimenee_schastlivymi_ljudmi_23675/
Названы страны с наиболее и наименее счастливыми людьми / Новости / Моя Планета
Названы страны с наиболее и наименее счастливыми людьми / Новости / Моя Планета
  • www.moya-planeta.ru
Ежегодный Happy Planet Index («индекс счастья планеты») отодвинул показатели ВВП на душу населения на последний план, основываясь на уровне «устойчивого благосостояния» граждан каждого государства, и определил самые счастливые страны мира. Швейцария, Дания и Австралия, традиционно считающиеся одними из лучших мест для жизни, оказались на 24-м...
 

https://rg.ru/2016/08/31/shkolnik-vzlomal-sajt-prezidenta-radi-perenosa-ekzamenov.html

Школьник взломал сайт президента ради переноса экзаменов
Школьник взломал сайт президента ради переноса экзаменов
  • rg.ru
17-летний школьник из города Кадаганнава на Шри-Ланке взломал сайт президента страны Майтрипала Сирисена. Подросток разместил на ресурсе требование перенести даты экзаменов, которые совпали с празднованием Нового года в островном государстве, пишет Daily News. Требование о переносе экзаменов было быстро удалено с сайта президента. Однако затем...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
http://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/nazvany_strany_s_naibolee_i_naimenee_schastlivymi_ljudmi_23675/

The happiest people, regardless of the country, are retards. A janitor's son is like that, you should have seen the absolute happiness on his face when she gives him a broom to sweep the asphalt.

Don't confuse with oligophrenics, they don't perceive the world anymore. Morons just don't have a developed mind, that's why they never get sad!

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The happiest people, regardless of the country, are retards. The janitor's son is like that, you should have seen the absolute happiness on his face when she gives him a broom to sweep the asphalt.

Do not confuse with the oligophrenic, the world is not perceived there, and retards just have an undeveloped mind, so they are never sad!

Do you think normal people

normal people aren't happy? Were you born in the USSR?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Shit, it's autumn and the flies are coming from somewhere in the flat. All the windows have nets, but I live on the first one, and through some cracks or the front door they come in.

Yesterday I noticed that they like my monitor, are they warm? And they like the light-emitting diode one less than the old luminescent one. Sure they do, it's warmer.

The main thing is that they do not react to cursor, films and rapidly changing images. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly up.

Clever, though ))

 

And on the subject of happiness -


 
 
Sergey Golubev:

And on the subject of happiness -


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