Interesting and Humour - page 3300
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...The main thing is that they don't react to the cursor, the cinema or the sudden change of pictures. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly away.
Clever, though )))
With my 4th android and regular browser, regardless of browser settings, I keep getting glitches in the mobile version of the forum, one or the other.
https://rg.ru/2016/08/31/shkolnik-vzlomal-sajt-prezidenta-radi-perenosa-ekzamenov.html
http://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/nazvany_strany_s_naibolee_i_naimenee_schastlivymi_ljudmi_23675/
The happiest people, regardless of the country, are retards. A janitor's son is like that, you should have seen the absolute happiness on his face when she gives him a broom to sweep the asphalt.
Don't confuse with oligophrenics, they don't perceive the world anymore. Morons just don't have a developed mind, that's why they never get sad!
The happiest people, regardless of the country, are retards. The janitor's son is like that, you should have seen the absolute happiness on his face when she gives him a broom to sweep the asphalt.
Do not confuse with the oligophrenic, the world is not perceived there, and retards just have an undeveloped mind, so they are never sad!
Do you think normal people
normal people aren't happy? Were you born in the USSR?
Shit, it's autumn and the flies are coming from somewhere in the flat. All the windows have nets, but I live on the first one, and through some cracks or the front door they come in.
Yesterday I noticed that they like my monitor, are they warm? And they like the light-emitting diode one less than the old luminescent one. Sure they do, it's warmer.
The main thing is that they do not react to cursor, films and rapidly changing images. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly up.
Clever, though ))
And on the subject of happiness -
And on the subject of happiness -