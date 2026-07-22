Interesting and Humour - page 1783
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Here's one of the lines about the advertising crap in Red Square )
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My second post today is about the czar chestnut in Red Square. For it is worthwhile to bring you in this post an extremely important roll call of the times and stepping into the same puddle.
Remember how Gorbachev was hounded for falling before the Louis Vuitton suitcase ads? The pro-Putin media simply hounded Gorbachev, posting articles six years ago under the headline "President Vladimir Putin won't advertise suitcases!"
You can look it up - it was an advertisement for Louis Vuitton suitcases.
And this is what we see six years later? Pauperized, like Gorbachev after his resignation, Putin followed the same path. On Red Square there is a Louis Vuitton suitcase the size of a house. But more than that, Putin had the nerve to give away the most sacred place for Russians, Red Square, to advertise the suitcase. Gorbachev, on the other hand, only gave up his face for advertising.
Even a baby knows that one cannot even nail eggs on Red Square without the permission of Putin's FSO to advertise freedom, or go out with a white ribbon to advertise the opposition.
Would you believe that the insolent hares of the FSO are so arrogant as to give permission to set up advertising chests in a place that is holy to us all without Putin's visa? One would believe it if these charyas were named and kicked out of the FSO.
Otherwise, if they get away with the chest, they will put an advertisement for Polish knives on the sword of Minin next time. On the Spasskaya Tower they will put a condom from the American company LifeStools, for it is the states' dream to keep the Kremlin in a condom.
And an advertisement for the pharmaceutical company Bayer will be glued to Lenin's sarcophagus so the old man doesn't cough through the ages.
But those scum from Putin's FSO will not even be punished, you will see.
Because Putin considers it perfectly acceptable that three years ago, FSO head Murov registered the trademarks Red Square, Secret Garden, Alexandrovsky Garden, Ivanovskaya Square, Sobornaya Square, and many others.
Just like that, this arrogant Putin's face is openly peddling our holy places in front of the world, renting them out to advertise their suitcases. And Putin is making fun of Gorbachev for advertising the same Louis Vuitton suitcases that he and his associates are now advertising on Red Square.
The bitches are peddling their homeland out in the open. They have turned the FSO into a business centre and the country's main square into an advertising platform. What stings to the ear and mind is their pharisaism about the fact that advertising is prohibited within the Boulevard Ring in large formats and even on benches and pavement signs.
Yeah, on small benches you can't, but on trunks the size of houses you can. Because the Putnia is making money here - the law is not written in her favour.
The tsar-gun never fired, the tsar-bell never rang, and the tsar-vault serves and serves, bulging and bulging, about to burst from the pressure of its contents. So, yes, Putin is the Tsar-Sunduk, though he shoots and jingles a little around the world, but the main thing about him is that he is the Tsar-Sunduk.
About the swearing... Mate is aggression and aggression is not a sign of a great mind I'm sorry.
......
Is it always necessary to show signs of great intelligence?
;)
Russian test.
It's not easy, I can tell you that in advance.
I'll be glad to see a screen here with a 100% result, i.e. 14 out of 14. If it's less than that, I won't laugh.
12 of 14
Russian test.
It's not easy, I can tell you that in advance.
I'll be glad to see a screen here with a 100% result, i.e. 14 out of 14. If it's less than that, I won't laugh.
I wasn't expecting it myself, to be honest.