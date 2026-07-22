Interesting and Humour - page 94

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On population growth - I've heard it predicted to be 10 by the end of the century. I think the growth will slow down, and it will be mainly in developing countries. They say India will soon catch up and overtake China.
 
 
I was in a commercial. Hey. I'll show you tomorrow.
 

soon on the streets of your city

Good going bastard

 
Mischek:

soon on the streets of your city

Good going bastard

)) They also have BigDog. It walks well too, not just walks but runs and even jumps! )))
 

Here's another one of these babies they have.)

 
tol64:

Here's another baby like this one they've got.)


It's got four legs, it's a hundred times easier . But if you go out in the evening for a walk with the dog and meet this little shit...))
 
Mischek:
I was in a commercial. Hey. I'll show you tomorrow.
 
 
Mischek:
Tearing up the hall. To shreds. What's got the girl in such a tizzy?
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