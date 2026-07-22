Interesting and Humour - page 4161
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In the early 70s, a computer developed and produced by the MPS was selling railway tickets (!? knew the developer personally - he worked with me). Wikipedia erroneously mentions Armenians. And the dates are falsified.
All in all, there is WHAT to remember, amazing and interesting. Especially if you juxtapose the ideas - they go around in circles, just in a new spin.
So correct the dates and nationality
So correct the dates and nationality
It works until the moderators notice, or even fake complaints begin to fly, then the moderators will check again. Although flash mob works there and still does )))
Songs about fish have apparently moved into the political genre, but yachts can, right?
Songs about fish have apparently moved into the political genre, but yachts are allowed, right?
Maybe you meant the goldfish picture in the other thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Interesting and humorous (Politics and history banned)
Yuriy Zaytsev, 2018.02.17 07:35