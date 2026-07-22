Interesting and Humour - page 4161

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

In the early 70s, a computer developed and produced by the MPS was selling railway tickets (!? knew the developer personally - he worked with me). Wikipedia erroneously mentions Armenians. And the dates are falsified.


All in all, there is WHAT to remember, amazing and interesting. Especially if you juxtapose the ideas - they go around in circles, just in a new spin.

So correct the dates and nationality

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

So correct the dates and nationality

I don't know what it says on the fence.

but it's better to correct it.

It's actually great when wikipedia is written by ignorant people and it's incredibly fun and wonderful that it can be tweaked. And sometimes you can write some nonsense and it works.

I can imagine what Wikipedia will be like in 500 years, it will be rewritten in any way it wants at that time.
In general, it is ideal to describe a historical event in the wikipedia after a fire in the archives.
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Yuriy Zaytsev:
It doesn't matter what it says on the fence.

but it's better to correct it.

Actually, it's great when wikipedia is written by ignorant people and it's incredibly fun and wonderful that it can be tweaked. And sometimes you can write some nonsense and it works.

I can imagine what Wikipedia will be like in 500 years, it will be rewritten in any way it wants at that point of time.
In general, it's ideal to describe a historical event in wikipedia after a fire in the archives.

It works until the moderators notice, or even fake complaints begin to fly, then the moderators will check again. Although flash mob works there and still does )))

[Deleted]  
 



 
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Songs about fish have apparently moved into the political genre, but yachts can, right?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Songs about fish have apparently moved into the political genre, but yachts are allowed, right?

Maybe you meant the goldfish picture in the other thread:

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