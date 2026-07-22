Interesting and Humour - page 958

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moskitman:

How to make an inexpensive but original gift for your boss for 23 February: buy a pregnancy test, carefully draw 2 stripes, put it on his desk with a note "Guess who?"

It's a very mean and cruel joke.) You could give a man a heart attack.)
 
Artist Mark Formanek, with the support of Datenstrudel, has created a clock that builds in real time. 24 hours, 70 workers, 30 planks, 1,611 changes. The structure is 4 metres high and 12 metres long and was erected continuously over a 24-hour period in Berlin's Sculpture Park.

more theyhttp://st.time100.ru/video/big_05-55.mp4?start=120&radius=0.5574544046539813

 

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A couple gets divorced, the house is split in half, as is the law. Then the mother-in-law shows up with a loan agreement with the wife (ex-wife) for a lot of millions, which she kind of gave to her daughter to buy a flat. The daughter confirms in court that she did. The man's been awarded half the money (the debts are split in half), and the house was bought with the husband's money. I understand mum and daughter made a prenuptial agreement before buying the flat and were sitting on it until the case came up. Now that's a theme, a prenuptial agreement.))

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You can't beat a crowbar!? Why not! An even more powerful crowbar!
 
Feodor:
It's a good forum to poke around in. When you make a decent forum or site, maybe we will look at you too.
No, thanks! Let's stay here for now :)
Contender:

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A couple gets divorced, the house is split in half, as is the law. Then the mother-in-law shows up with a loan agreement with the wife (ex-wife) for a lot of millions, which she kind of gave to her daughter to buy a flat. The daughter confirms in court that she did. The man's been awarded half the money (the debts are split in half), and the house was bought with the husband's money. I understand mum and daughter made a prenuptial agreement before buying the flat and were sitting on it until the case came up. Now that's a theme, a prenuptial agreement.))

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In a fair court in Ukraine this is impossible - all debts must be taken with the consent of both spouses.
 
notused:
No thanks! Let's stay here for now :)In a fair trial in Ukraine this is impossible - all debts must be taken with the consent of both spouses.
Are lesbian marriages allowed in your country? ;)
 
Ashes:
Are lesbian marriages allowed in your country? ;)

I don't think so :)

М+М - оба, обоих. 
М+Ж - оба, обоих. 
Ж+Ж - обе, обеих.
I see my mistake :)
 
OH, WHERE WAS I YESTERDAY

Vladimir Vysotsky

Oh, where was I yesterday - I couldn't find it, I'll kill myself!
I remember the walls with wallpaper,
I remember - my friend and my mother-in-law were there, -
Kissing in the kitchen with both of them.

...

http://a-pesni.org/bard/vysockij/ojgdebyl.htm

Question: who was male - Clavka, her friend or both? :)

 
Feodor:
OH, WHERE WAS I YESTERDAY

Vladimir Vysotsky

Oh, where was I yesterday - I couldn't find it, I'll kill myself!
I just remember the walls with wallpaper,
I remember - my friend and my mother-in-law were there, -
Kissing in the kitchen with both of them.

...

http://a-pesni.org/bard/vysockij/ojgdebyl.htm

Question: who was male - Clavka, her friend or both? :)

Well, it's a work of fiction, like a first-person narrative with elements of folk colloquialism.
 
Feodor:


Question: who was male - Clavka, her friend or both? :)

the ones on the walls. :)
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