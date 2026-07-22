Interesting and Humour - page 1225
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Where's the scandal? Where's the argumentative exchange of views?
Oh, boring.
I don't get it.
Where's the scandal? Where's the argumentative exchange of views?
Oh, boring.
Read the last of it.
Is it ?
-
Are you in a bad mood? Try saying without smiling: "Misha, Misha, bear! Teach me how to f*ck!"
It seems to me that the USA has made a big mistake in allowing openly homosexuals to serve in the military.
Now the enemy soldiers in the event of war with the USA will fight to the last man, because no one will want to surrender to the faggots.
Is it ?