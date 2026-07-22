Interesting and Humour - page 1225

New comment
 

 

 
abolk:


I don't get it.

Where's the scandal? Where's the argumentative exchange of views?

Oh, boring.
 

 
Mischek:
I don't get it.

Where's the scandal? Where's the argumentative exchange of views?

Oh, boring.
Read the last of it.
 
moskitman:
Read the last of it.

Is it ?

-

Are you in a bad mood? Try saying without smiling: "Misha, Misha, bear! Teach me how to f*ck!"

 

It seems to me that the USA has made a big mistake in allowing openly homosexuals to serve in the military.
Now the enemy soldiers in the event of war with the USA will fight to the last man, because no one will want to surrender to the faggots.

Mischek:

Is it ?

Yeah. I couldn't do it.
 

 
 
gumgum:
There are plenty of such "exemplars" in Russian as well...
1...121812191220122112221223122412251226122712281229123012311232...4979
New comment