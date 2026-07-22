Interesting and Humour - page 4047

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Vladimir Pastushak:

Alexey Volchanskiy:

looking for his own or carrying on a secret correspondence ...



No, better to ask stupid questions, how to check your surname, how to log in on the site. Aren't you fed up, matroskin?

 

When your girlfriend decides whether you're having fun or not )))

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Dmitry Fedoseev 2017.09.30 15:18   RU
Andrey Kisselyov:
The meaning accepted in society does not always correspond to reality.

with respect.
tin))

And there are many cases in history.

 

Good morning

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What a lot of work has gone into cutting out the pictures. What's the point? You're attracting the attention of the Replicoids, and then it'll be my fault again...

Not a single picture has been cut out... No work has been done... I'm just drawing attention to you...
Sorry for bringing it to your attention...
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

No better stupid questions to ask, how to do a name check, how to log in to the site. Don't you get tired of it, matroskin?

No it doesn't, you haven't given an adequate answer to my question.

Oh yes, sorry, it's not the codes from the code base to sell... You have to understand a little bit...

In general, I see your attention to me, and not good, every time you are trying to hurt me somehow ... Don't waste your precious time... Your efforts only make me purr and want to tag you...


 
Have you run out of humour yet?
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

What a lot of work has gone into cutting out the pictures. What's the point? You're attracting the attention of replictoids once again, and then it'll be my fault again...

I don't understand Alexey, why you still haven't been banned for repeatedly insulting part of the community that doesn't want to vote in your polls, or just doesn't think about it and just wants to know what people think.

Don't count it as a threat, but next poll I'll be asking the administration to ban you.

 
Alexandr Murzin:
Is all the humour over?

Why is it over? And this?

Alexey Viktorov:

... but next time I'll ask the administration to ban you.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

I don't understand Alexei, why haven't you been banned so far for repeatedly insulting parts of the community who don't want to vote in your polls ...

Maybe it's not insults?

Remember, a friend of Volchansky's told me how he was walking along the promenade and there was a pokémon hanging around him. A girl saw the pokemon, chased it, then tripped over the fence and became conscious - Volchanskiy was there, like Poseidon.

The man just has a busy life, a varied and diverse social life.

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