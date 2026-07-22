Interesting and Humour - page 4047
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Alexey Volchanskiy:
looking for his own or carrying on a secret correspondence ...
No, better to ask stupid questions, how to check your surname, how to log in on the site. Aren't you fed up, matroskin?
When your girlfriend decides whether you're having fun or not )))
The meaning accepted in society does not always correspond to reality.
with respect.
And there are many cases in history.
Good morning
What a lot of work has gone into cutting out the pictures. What's the point? You're attracting the attention of the Replicoids, and then it'll be my fault again...
Sorry for bringing it to your attention...
No better stupid questions to ask, how to do a name check, how to log in to the site. Don't you get tired of it, matroskin?
What a lot of work has gone into cutting out the pictures. What's the point? You're attracting the attention of replictoids once again, and then it'll be my fault again...
I don't understand Alexey, why you still haven't been banned for repeatedly insulting part of the community that doesn't want to vote in your polls, or just doesn't think about it and just wants to know what people think.
Don't count it as a threat, but next poll I'll be asking the administration to ban you.
Is all the humour over?
Why is it over? And this?
... but next time I'll ask the administration to ban you.
I don't understand Alexei, why haven't you been banned so far for repeatedly insulting parts of the community who don't want to vote in your polls ...
Maybe it's not insults?
Remember, a friend of Volchansky's told me how he was walking along the promenade and there was a pokémon hanging around him. A girl saw the pokemon, chased it, then tripped over the fence and became conscious - Volchanskiy was there, like Poseidon.
The man just has a busy life, a varied and diverse social life.