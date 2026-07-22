Interesting and Humour - page 1745

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Yoschik:
 

FAQ:


I thought you weren't interested.

Did you see that ? bleeping ) a procession against eurointegration

 
Yoschik:

Did you see it? Fucking hell! A procession against Euro-integration

Fucking divorce :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fAVlU_yiQI
4 ноября Крестный ход в честь Казанской иконы и против «Евро-Содома» Киев 2013
4 ноября Крестный ход в честь Казанской иконы и против «Евро-Содома» Киев 2013
  • www.youtube.com
http://prv.ucoz.ru/news/krestnyj_khod_v_chest_kazanskoj_ikony_bogomateri_i_protiv_evro_sodoma_proshel_v_kieve/2013-11-05-181 4 ноября, в день почитания Казан...
 
FAQ:
Fucking debauchery: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fAVlU_yiQI

mma

You can join all the processions with whatever slogans you like - Freedom to the hamsters of Transbaikalia.

 

This new forum trailer, the intellectual one, is getting on my nerves.

He reminds me of an advertising agent.)

 
 
 

it's all bullshit, watch it student :)

 
FAQ:

it's all bullshit, watch it student :)

 
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