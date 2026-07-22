Interesting and Humour - page 372
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All right, half an hour to go.
Place your bets, gentlemen.
I bet 5 credits against 5 credits for Poland's win, who's going to win?
All right, half an hour to go.
Place your bets, gentlemen.
I bet 5 credits against 5 credits for Poland's win, who'll meet?
Shooting at sparrows with a cannon.
I disagree. Insta has a very tasty affiliate program. The forum gets a lot out of it, believe me, a lot.
They also have a system for bonus ones like our signals, with automatic copying right on the server.
But here... It's even worse because the bonuses can be withdrawn. No one does that, it's a hotbed of bonus-hunting.
3 cents a click on a profile... That'll kill you. I'm not talking about the rest, either.
Ya. We can raise the stakes :)
Do you have an insight? Or insight :) ?
In general, the Poles should be given a referee. But the Russians are strong. Imho one of the contenders to win the championship.