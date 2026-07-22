Interesting and Humour - page 372

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OK, football soon!!!
 

All right, half an hour to go.

Place your bets, gentlemen.

I bet 5 credits against 5 credits for Poland's win, who's going to win?

 
Mischek:

All right, half an hour to go.

Place your bets, gentlemen.

I bet 5 credits against 5 credits for Poland's win, who'll meet?

I'm in. Victory will be ours.
 
Mischek:
Ya. You can raise the stakes :)
 
confirm both
 
sergeev:

Shooting at sparrows with a cannon.

I disagree. Insta has a very tasty affiliate program. The forum gets a lot out of it, believe me, a lot.

They also have a system for bonus ones like our signals, with automatic copying right on the server.

But here... It's even worse because the bonuses can be withdrawn. No one does that, it's a hotbed of bonus-hunting.

3 cents a click on a profile... That'll kill you. I'm not talking about the rest, either.

 
TheXpert:
Ya. We can raise the stakes :)
If there's a draw after the break )
 
poland
russia
bid
Mischek
sumkin75
5
Mischek
TheXpert
5






 

Do you have an insight? Or insight :) ?

In general, the Poles should be given a referee. But the Russians are strong. Imho one of the contenders to win the championship.

 
Mischek:
poland
russia
bid
Mischek
sumkin75
5
Mischek
TheXpert
5







I don't get it, are you going to owe us each a nickel or just one for two? :)
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