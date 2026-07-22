Interesting and Humour - page 265
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I don't know if this has been posted here or not:
The electronic scoreboard displays the correct mathematical equality. But one pixel is faulty. Which one?
Who knows the solution - don't rush to write the answer. Let the others suffer.
Mathemat:
The electronic scoreboard displays the correct mathematical equation. But one pixel is faulty. Which one?
the solution looked at, but wouldn't have guessed it.
the topic in the brain is irrelevant.
Easter. A feast. But it's not just a holiday. It's a severe dietary challenge. Every year.
Before you open your eyes in the morning, there he is. He puts an egg in your sleeping hand. Daddy's gonna beat it.
- What?
Smoosh.
- Daddy, you lose. Flip the egg.
- What?
Smoosh
- Daddy, you lost again.
There's a pile of eggshells in the kitchen. The wily ones, they got up early and they'd already knocked over two dozen in search of the toughest ones.
So the Pope was doomed from the start.
What is the secret meaning of egg exchange with neighbours and friends? I do not want to eat before dinner, because all the lost eggs must be swallowed, but we can organize a folk art exhibition in the house.
All the colours, all the motifs. Gzhel craftsmen from Gzhel are smoking in the background.
In the second half of the ritual hike to the mother-in-law. Of course, with eggs. The father-in-law opens the door with a spreading smile on his face, a sly squint and ... an egg in his hand. Shmiak. The battle. Episode two.
I have to eat them again, although my monthly protein quota has already been exceeded and my body is trying to resist weakly.
Only thought warms the body. Kulich. Kulich and tea.
I love the holidays. But why eggs? Why not cognac?
You wake up in the morning, and someone's kind hand puts a cognac in your shot glass.
- Happy holidays, Dad.
No, I'd rather have eggs.
(с)
That's it... we got him.
That's it... we got him.
I just got a ride.