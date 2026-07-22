Interesting and Humour - page 4650
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My grandmother used to tell me:
...
My mother told me of love's deceitfulness,
♪ but she wasted her words ♪
I covered my ears, I didn't listen to her,
Oh, Mama,Mama, you were right...
My grandmother told me - never go into the dark and shout WHO'S THERE. Shoot straight away, reload, and shoot again.
A grenade is better thrown first.
My grandmother used to tell me - never go into the dark and shout WHO'S THERE. Shoot straight away, reload, and shoot again.
Naturally - because your parents might be there...
The great grandmother's advice sounds like an example to the preceding discussion of schizophrenia...
Some will find this post useful and some will find it silly. We are all at level 0 and judge from our own point of view.
Grandma's advice sounds like an example to the preceding discussion of schizophrenia...
The post about Kezzin was mine, and I've taken my grandmother's stories into my piggy bank.
What to do? Doctor, is this treatable?
Continuing to educate ourselves about viruses. Went to Wikipedia to read what a virus is, and at the end of it... well, enjoy:
"... In cinematography.
An outbreak of an unusual viral infection underlies the plot of the following feature films and TV series[275]:
Here he points out the clear link between genius and madness:
I am too crazy not to be a genius. (A. Einstein)
there's no connection between madness and genius.
no human being can come up with something for people that others do not understand
crazy people we don't understand, so they're not where we are.
the genius we have embraced continues to live with us until more brilliant working ideas on the same subject emerge