Interesting and Humour - page 1071
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Dental clinic in the Netherlands.
It's a bit poor, isn't it? They probably did not have enough money for curtains, wastebaskets or a stool for a doctor. And the pictures on the walls are not clear.
But look what kind of teeth they make. ))
But look what kind of teeth they make. ))
So that's why there's so much glass, that's why there's no ventilation and air conditioning diffusers, that's why the opening window is only a roof window
you knew ((
Up to 35th second(more Ukrainians will understand) (something about the video does not want to play here, hence the link)
Russia has threatened Cyprus with sanctions: the island will return all deposits.
Russia has threatened Cyprus with sanctions: the island will return all deposits.
And other garage design options.
An actual recorded conversation between Spaniards and Americans on the "Extreme Situations at Sea" frequency of Navigation Channel 106 in the Finisterre Strait . 16 October 1997.
Spaniards: (interference in the background) ... says A-853, please turn 15 degrees south to avoid collision with us. You are coming straight at us, distance 25 nautical miles.
Americans: (interference in background) ...advise you to turn 15 degrees north to avoid collision with us.
Spaniards: Negative. Repeat, turn 15 degrees south to
to avoid collision.
Americans (other voice): This is the captain of the United States ship speaking. Turn 15 degrees north to avoid collision.
Spaniards: We do not consider your proposal possible or adequate; we advise you to turn 15 degrees south to avoid hitting us.
This is Captain RICHARD JAMES HOWARD, COMMANDER OF THE USS LINCOLN, SEASON FORCE OF THE UNITED STATES AMERICA, SECOND GREATEST WORLD SHIP OF THE AMERICAN FLOT. WE ARE ACCOMPANIED BY 2 CRUISERS, 6 FIGHTERS, 4 SUBMARINES AND NUMEROUS SUPPORT SHIPS. I AM NOT "ADVISING" YOU, I AM "ORDERING" YOU TO CHANGE YOUR COURSE BY 15 DEGREES NORTH. OTHERWISE, WE WILL BE FORCED TO TAKE NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR SHIP. PLEASE GET OFF OUR COURSE IMMEDIATELY!!!!
Spaniards: This is Juan Manuel Salas Alcantara speaking. There are two of us. We are accompanied by our dog, dinner, 2 bottles of beer and a canary who is now asleep. We are supported by the radio station Cadena Dial de La Coruna and channel 106 " Extreme Situations at Sea". We have no intention of going anywhere, given that we are on land and we are the A-853 lighthouse of the Strait of Finisterra on the Spanish coast of Galicia. We have no idea what our ranking is amongst the Spanish lighthouses. You can take whatever fucking measures you deem necessary and do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of your fucking ship, which will be smashed to smithereens on the rocks. So once again, we strongly recommend that you
to do the most sensible thing: change your course 15 degrees south to avoid a collision.
Americans: Ok, taken, thank you.