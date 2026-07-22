Interesting and Humour - page 274
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Her latest prediction
Her latest prediction
Is it like Walrus Kolyan?
On the news, yeah :) not trending
Can't you see - it got knocked out by a stop-out! :)
:)
It's a good thing I got it in the shoulder and flat, I could have cut my head off at a moment's notice.
Oh, that is great! How many people could be out of work?
The conclusion is not clear. In a normal state, there is always work. Or should we stop development so that millions of people could hand-mould every brick and the cost of housing became unaffordable?