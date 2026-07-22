Interesting and Humour - page 2998

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Sergey Golubev:

Sometimes it is only as we get older that we start to think about what schools and universities should have explained, for example:

  • that what we read in literature never happens, that it's an ideal to strive for, and that life is very different;
  • that mutual love is rare;
  • that love and sex are different things;
  • that even unrequited love is happiness;
  • that the gym is a different kind of exercise for a not-so-young man;
  • that with age comes a 'stoppage' that stops any action you take by simply asking your brain, "What for? What's the goal?";
  • that as you get older, of course you can eat all the foods you want... but almost all of them go into body fat;
  • that many women do not care what your age is (you can get married and fall in love at any age).
  • ...
  • That girls don't dress nice because they want some guy to like them, or because there are men around - they would dress that way even if there were no men on the planet at all;
  • that women don't feel the same sense of attraction as men - in most cases it's purely a male problem;
  • that sociality is ephemeral: being in a community of people like you and doing what others do is irrational in the long run;
  • that a man's clothes mean nothing;
  • that excellent maths skills and life success are different things (that 'school smartness' and 'life wisdom' are very different things);
  • That if you work hard and creatively, it does not mean that the bosses will notice it and promote you (what nonsense, really?);
  • that being a good student and knowing a lot has nothing to do with a good job or salary;
  • that there are very few people in the world who work by vocation;
  • ...

No one explains it... that knowledge only comes from "your own rake."

[Deleted]  

It's strange why no one has paid attention to it... =)

zero spread is cool ASK for a date with BID =)

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Alexandr Saprykin:
Indeed, why would a non-smoking hedgehog need a fridge?
a smoking mouse to hang up =)
 
Roman Busarov:
the smoking mouse to hang =)

Googled:

Mystery:

"there's a brick floating down the river

striped like glass.

Let it fly...
We don't need Styrofoam!
How much is a kilo
of fried nails,
if the trump card is "bubi"?

answer: why does a hedgehog need a fridge if he doesn't smoke?

What is this nonsense?))

 
Sergey Golubev:

Sometimes it is only as we get older that we think about things that should have been explained in schools and universities, for example:

  • that what we read in literature never happens, that it's an ideal to aspire to, and that life is very different;

It is, for example, the tale of "The Fisherman and the Fish". )

I'm just now realizing how right Sasha was.)

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Alexandr Saprykin:
Roman Busarov:
the smoking mouse to hang =)

Googled:

Mystery:

"there's a brick floating down the river

striped like glass.

♪ let it fly, let it fly ♪
We don't need Styrofoam!
How much is a kilo
of fried nails,
if the trump card is "bubi?"

answer: why does a hedgehog need a fridge if he doesn't smoke?

what kind of nonsense is that?))

Same thing...

♪ there was a bear sitting on the window ♪

♪ I wanted to catch it ♪

♪ and the feathered friend flew away ♪

Let it fly.

A fly's a helicopter if you kick it right.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

The price of the Russian operating system GosLinux has been disclosedThe Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), which has implemented GosLinux in its IT system, has revealed how much it cost. According to officials, the Russian operating system is several times cheaper than Windows, says Cnews.

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/goslinux-price/?frommail=1


and now they're going to rush to rewrite windows applications for centos?

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

I haven't done it myself, but friends who have done it said it's easier to pick my ears that way)))

What fingers should I grow my nails on to make it easier to pick my nose?
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