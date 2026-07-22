Interesting and Humour - page 2998
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Sometimes it is only as we get older that we start to think about what schools and universities should have explained, for example:
No one explains it... that knowledge only comes from "your own rake."
It's strange why no one has paid attention to it... =)
zero spread is cool ASK for a date with BID =)
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Интересное и Юмор
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2016.05.03 17:45
Indeed, why would a non-smoking hedgehog need a fridge?
the smoking mouse to hang =)
Googled:
Mystery:
"there's a brick floating down the river
striped like glass.
Let it fly...
We don't need Styrofoam!
How much is a kilo
of fried nails,
if the trump card is "bubi"?
answer: why does a hedgehog need a fridge if he doesn't smoke?
What is this nonsense?))
Sometimes it is only as we get older that we think about things that should have been explained in schools and universities, for example:
It is, for example, the tale of "The Fisherman and the Fish". )
I'm just now realizing how right Sasha was.)
Roman Busarov:
the smoking mouse to hang =)
Googled:
Mystery:
"there's a brick floating down the river
striped like glass.
♪ let it fly, let it fly ♪
We don't need Styrofoam!
How much is a kilo
of fried nails,
if the trump card is "bubi?"
answer: why does a hedgehog need a fridge if he doesn't smoke?
what kind of nonsense is that?))
Same thing...
♪ there was a bear sitting on the window ♪
♪ I wanted to catch it ♪
♪ and the feathered friend flew away ♪
Let it fly.
A fly's a helicopter if you kick it right.
The price of the Russian operating system GosLinux has been disclosedThe Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), which has implemented GosLinux in its IT system, has revealed how much it cost. According to officials, the Russian operating system is several times cheaper than Windows, says Cnews.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/goslinux-price/?frommail=1
and now they're going to rush to rewrite windows applications for centos?
I haven't done it myself, but friends who have done it said it's easier to pick my ears that way)))