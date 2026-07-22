Interesting and Humour - page 993

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Mischek:

Yay ) 1,000 pages long.

haven't you considered the option of personally stopping there?

 
abolk:

have you considered the option of personally stopping there?

Are you guys having a massive spring break?
 
abolk:

have you considered the option of stopping in person?

If he gets tired, I'll back him up. ))

And then I'll get my buddy.

...and he'll peck you in the cheeky squirrel face...

 

Here's another friend, on his way.)


 
TheXpert:
Are you guys having a massive spring break?
Let's tear this squirrel's tail off.
 
Yoschik:

If he gets tired, I'll back him up. ))

And then I'll get my buddy.

...and he'll peck you in the cheeky squirrel face...

A conversation between two little kids in kindergarten.

- Don't hurt me or I'll tell daddy and he'll scold you.

- and I'll tell your mum and she'll give your dad a beak.

- and my dad will fuck your mum.

 
Hmm. And the patch is in the same place. What's that part of the brain responsible for?
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