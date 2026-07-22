Interesting and Humour - page 2123

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Trader:
- Can I make it so that I have no internet between 10pm and 3am?
Admin:
- What are you sleepy for?
Trader:
- Yeah...
Admin:
- Will do!
 
Recent studies have shown that:
10% of women had sex within an hour of their first date
20% of women have sex in unexpected places
36% of women like to walk around naked
45% of women prefer dark skinned men with blue eyes
46% of women have experienced anal sex
70% of women prefer to have sex in the morning hours
80% of women have never had sex with another woman
90% of women would like to have sex in the woods
99% of women have never had sex in an office
Conclusion. Statistically speaking, you have a much better chance
of having anal sex in the morning hours with a strange woman in the woods,
than in your office at the end of the day.
Moral. Why the fuck sit in the office for so long, nothing good will come of it anyway
...
 
 
"Apple's smart watch will be able to monitor body condition


«Умные» часы от Apple смогут следить за состоянием организма
«Умные» часы от Apple смогут следить за состоянием организма
  • 2014.03.14
  • Эрик Хачатрян
  • www.gazeta.ru
Согласно данным интернет-издания 9to5mac, компания Apple нанимает медицинских экспертов для работы над своим первым «умным» аксессуаром — часами iWatch. По предварительным данным, их анонс ожидается в этом году. Вероятность того, что это будут именно часы, очень велика. Так, портал AppleInsider.com проанализировал один из последних патентов...
 
  • Young lady, are you married?
  • No.
  • Why not?
  • I don't know... I mean, they try it and they praise it, but they don't take it!
 
QuintElle
QuintElle
  • www.quintelle.ru
QuintElle – стильный, яркий, музыкальный коллектив, состоящий из пяти сестер. Инструментальный состав: фортепиано (клавиши), скрипка, альт, виолончель и арфа. В марте 2009 года ансамбль QuintElle удостоен премии Гран При и звания «Лучший инструментальный...
 
Mischek:

Gea

Well, the message is very clear... and relevant.
Thank you, Mischek, it's a pleasure.
 
titanhouse:
Recent studies have shown that:
10% of women had sex within an hour of their first date
20% have sex in unexpected places.
36% of women like to walk around naked
45% of women prefer dark skinned men with blue eyes
46% of women have experienced anal sex
70% of women prefer to have sex in the morning hours
80% of women have never had sex with another woman
90% of women would like to have sex in the woods
99% of women have never had sex in an office
Conclusion. Statistically speaking, you have a much better chance
of having anal sex in the morning hours with a strange woman in the woods,
than in your office at the end of the day.
Moral. Why the fuck sit in the office for so long, nothing good will come of it anyway
...

Moral, you need to walk in the woods in the morning

 
YuraZ:

Moral, you should go to the woods in the morning

and then to the office :)
 
sergeev:
and then the office.)

The main thing is not to mix it up...

To the woods in the morning, then to the office... Not the office and then the woods.

although 99% of women don't have sex in the office...?? It's not really true...

I'm afraid that morning in the woods is even less likely....

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