Interesting and Humour - page 1901
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all is not lost
In May, I sent myself a postcard from Sevastopol to Moscow via Ukraine Post. It still hasn't arrived...
https://twitter.com/Fascinatingpics/status/412507437925924864/photo/1
It's all the aftermath of Maidan.
It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.
And in St. Petersburg there is hardly any snow (
It's all the aftermath of Maidan.
It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.
And there's hardly any snow in St. Petersburg (
And there are some birch trees over there. But I can't see any palm trees.
Yes, and someone is in a jacket, and the Turks would hide and wrap themselves in jumpers.
And there are some "birch trees" over there. Oh, I can't see any palm trees.
And there's someone in a jacket, and the Turks would hide and wrap themselves in jumpers.
No, it's fair enough.
A total of about 200 flights were cancelled in Turkey on Thursday. Heavy precipitation in the form of snow began in Istanbul on 10 December.
It's all the aftermath of Maidan.
It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.
And there's hardly any snow in St. Petersburg (
My slippers are gone ...