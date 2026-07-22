Interesting and Humour - page 1901

New comment
 

all is not lost

 
MoneyJinn:
In May, I sent myself a postcard from Sevastopol to Moscow via Ukraine Post. It still hasn't arrived...
Well, the post office is not a dandy - it optimized the process: if the recipient can be found in Sevastopol, why send something to Moscow? Go back to Sevastopol and get a postcard at the same post office )))
[Deleted]  
 
https://twitter.com/Fascinatingpics/status/412507437925924864/photo/1
Твиттер / Fascinatingpics: Winter in Istanbul, Turkey ...
  • twitter.com
Оставайтесь на связи со всем, что вам интересно. Читайте ваших друзей, экспертов, любимых знаменитостей и будьте в курсе последних новостей.
 
Contender:
https://twitter.com/Fascinatingpics/status/412507437925924864/photo/1

It's all the aftermath of Maidan.

It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.

And in St. Petersburg there is hardly any snow (

 
Yoschik:

It's all the aftermath of Maidan.

It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.

And there's hardly any snow in St. Petersburg (

And there are some birch trees over there. But I can't see any palm trees.

Yes, and someone is in a jacket, and the Turks would hide and wrap themselves in jumpers.

 
Contender:

And there are some "birch trees" over there. Oh, I can't see any palm trees.

And there's someone in a jacket, and the Turks would hide and wrap themselves in jumpers.

No, it's fair enough.

A total of about 200 flights were cancelled in Turkey on Thursday. Heavy precipitation in the form of snow began in Istanbul on 10 December.

 
Yoschik:

It's all the aftermath of Maidan.

It's the same in Israel and the same in Egypt.

And there's hardly any snow in St. Petersburg (

My slippers are gone...
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
My slippers are gone ...
Now one comrade is going to blame it on the cat).
1...189418951896189718981899190019011902190319041905190619071908...4979
New comment