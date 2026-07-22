Interesting and Humour - page 1495

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MetaDriver:

The brykusaurus has a marshmallow,

Alkedra and drushkodra,

And cons yuntz yanz and kshnet mandre,

Zdrong keshla! Slute! Atrotftra!

;)

 
 
 

A documentary about how Vasily Ilyin, a pensioner from the Kursk region, travelled to New York to be photographed on the cover of a special issue of Esquire magazine

http://esquire.ru/vasiliy

 




A new indicator has been invented. Absolutely error-free determines the entry point. All the trader has to do is determine the direction.




A boy asks his daddy, a stock market trader, what he does. Dad replies:
- Imagine you buy rabbits and start tending them. The rabbits grow, breed, get fatter before your eyes, and there are considerably more of them. Suddenly there's a flood - all your rabbits are drowned, and you're sitting there thinking, "Why didn't I raise fish?!"
 
New York. Noon. The heat. Old Jew Moisha sells sunflower seeds on the marble staircase of the Bank of New York. He is approached:
- Moisha! Lend me a loan.
- 'No can do,' he replies. - We have an agreement with the Bank of New York.
- Oh, Moyshe, leave it alone, what kind of contract do you have?

- I don't lend, and the Bank of New York doesn't sell sunflower seeds.

I found out that I have

have a huge family:

Nickel, Telek, Moose, Yukos

(the one ruled by Kukes),

Stocks, futures, bonds,

Pension funds,

Waves, Bolingders, Swaps,

Upside-down pops,

Oscillators and candlesticks,

Margins,

Fibonacci, Ars,

Parabolic on Rice...

Everything's got me going,

♪ I'm getting hooked on it ♪

 
 
server:
:) the song of a workaholic
 

Trader's antelope T-shirt

627 rub.Approx. 19 USD, 156 UAH, 14 EUR

A T-shirt for those who are engaged in trading on different exchanges.
Wear it, and not horns and hooves to you!

 
server:

Trader's antelope T-shirt

627 rub.Approx. 19 USD, 156 UAH, 14 EUR

A T-shirt for those who are engaged in trading on the various exchanges.
Wear it and neither horns nor hooves to you!

Where can I get one of these????
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