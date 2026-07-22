Interesting and Humour - page 1495
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The brykusaurus has a marshmallow,
Alkedra and drushkodra,
And cons yuntz yanz and kshnet mandre,
Zdrong keshla! Slute! Atrotftra!
;)
A documentary about how Vasily Ilyin, a pensioner from the Kursk region, travelled to New York to be photographed on the cover of a special issue of Esquire magazine
http://esquire.ru/vasiliy
- I don't lend, and the Bank of New York doesn't sell sunflower seeds.
I found out that I have
have a huge family:
Nickel, Telek, Moose, Yukos
(the one ruled by Kukes),
Stocks, futures, bonds,
Pension funds,
Waves, Bolingders, Swaps,
Upside-down pops,
Oscillators and candlesticks,
Margins,
Fibonacci, Ars,
Parabolic on Rice...
Everything's got me going,
♪ I'm getting hooked on it ♪
Trader's antelope T-shirt
627 rub.Approx. 19 USD, 156 UAH, 14 EUR
A T-shirt for those who are engaged in trading on different exchanges.
Wear it, and not horns and hooves to you!
Trader's antelope T-shirt
627 rub.Approx. 19 USD, 156 UAH, 14 EUR
A T-shirt for those who are engaged in trading on the various exchanges.
Wear it and neither horns nor hooves to you!