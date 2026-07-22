Interesting and Humour - page 1860
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What are you talking about? Before the Internet, it was the same, but with a voice in my ears.
Or didn't you know that either?
I'm talking about this particular case. And you, uh... what are you talking about?
so you didn't know that either.)
What do you live for? Why? ....
Joan Jett ~ I Hate Myself For Loving You
Everywhere life
Girls in North Korea :
Forum
Traders Joking
matfx, 2013.12.09 16:41
Money For Nothing
Don't be stingy - buy a painting