Interesting and Humour - page 1860

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xxx: The news about RIA Novosti and Kiselev... am I the only one who has the phrase "Not pumped, but donated" running through my head for some reason?
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

What are you talking about? Before the Internet, it was the same, but with a voice in my ears.

Or didn't you know that either?

I'm talking about this particular case. And you... what are you talking about?
 
alexx_v:
I'm talking about this particular case. And you, uh... what are you talking about?

so you didn't know that either.)

What do you live for? Why? ....

 

Joan Jett ~ I Hate Myself For Loving You



 
As we get older, the New Year comes more and more often.

He was in great athletic shape. It wasn't buttoned up on his belly anymore, though.

- Young lady, may I invite you to a movie?
- What's wrong with the Maldives?

Ideally, a father's belt should be like a nuclear bomb: always at the ready, but never used.

Usually, before a girl discovers the magical world of sex, she discovers the magical world of alcohol.

Power is like beer: dark and light.



And I give it my all in maths at school. After all, who knows what formulas for calculating pensions will be invented when I grow up.

At night she made sure that Vitaly was a very experienced and sophisticated sexual partner and there were no taboo topics for him! And Vitaly just didn't know where...

Skolkovo has developed the original Handroid operating system for the Russian smartphone. A blue, unshaven, clearly suffering from withdrawal syndrome humanoid, which is the logo of the OS, makes a hiccup-like sound when turned on and turns off both screens, slurring in an unintelligible manner. Only by topping up your account with at least 100 gr... i.e. rubles, it is possible to return the system to the boot process, and it is necessary to add the specified sum to the account from time to time while the work continues.

The first case of sexual transmission of the Olympic flame was recorded in Krasnodar.

The distinction between pessimists and optimists has now become much easier. One is "...", the other is ")))".

The time has come when every man has to make a choice: spectacular appearance, solidity and confident look or a hat.

Seems to have found my other half yesterday, measured all night - not mine.

For some reason, several times a day you clean out the virtual recycle bin on your computer desktop. But at least once a month, I don't get around to wiping the real glass behind which it all happens.

There are persistent rumours that Russia will buy Israeli snow for the Olympics in Sochi... Would anyone then argue that they cannot ask the Jews for snow in winter? The only question is the price!

Lada Kalina. Lying under the Dream. Probably on credit.

Some wives here cannot wait for their husbands from business trips, some of them even from work, and you want a girl to wait for her boyfriend from the army.

The Moscow Stock Exchange was feverish on Monday... but in the afternoon beer was brought in and the brokers were relieved!

 

Everywhere life

Girls in North Korea :


 
Interview with Vitaly Tretyakov for the Krymskaya Pravda newspaper
 

Forum

Traders Joking

matfx, 2013.12.09 16:41

Money For Nothing



 

Don't be stingy - buy a painting

 

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