Interesting and Humour - page 974
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Tell me, if that's a tail, why's he got his head all the way back and his tongue out? That's a weird tail. Very strange.
who has a hamster? ))))
A selection of jokes - the life of a programmer
(Gee whiz)) Nice format, you can use it for a long time.
There are only 12 episodes. I'm not going to post all of them, I've just posted one as an introduction.
Here is the first episode. After viewing it in the upper left corner of the clip you can go directly to the second and so on.
"The sketch show "How I went to Moscow" is about the problems of the metropolis through the eyes of a small man. The project is built on the contrasting views on the situation of the capital's reporter and Vladimir Vinogradov, the most famous resident of the town of Sobinka, famous on the Internet with his video "How I went to war in Chechnya".Leonid and Vladimir change their places in this new project. Both presenters were in Chechnya. In Chechnya the guest role suited Leonid Kanfer better. He was an observer from the civilised world, while Vladimir felt like a fish in water. Vladimir knows how to survive in Chechnya: how to catch a helicopter, how to infiltrate the secret headquarters in Khankala, where to get a lot of scrap metal, how to earn 300 rubles in Grozny... Will this knowledge help Vladimir get used to Moscow? What problems of Moscow and Muscovites will the riot policeman's sharp eye reveal?
Leonid Kanfer takes Vladimir to elite fitness clubs for people and dogs, to restaurants with nano-food, to trendy shoe and lingerie shops, and records all his observations on camera: phrases and expressions, which the protagonist is generous with, promise to go into quotation books.
It is not easy for a man from the provinces to get used to the rhythm of life in the capital. It is especially difficult when everything in you: your movements, your speech, your habits, gives you away to a provincial. But that is only one side of the coin. How loyal are Muscovites to 'outsiders'?"
Part 1:
It has long been thought that film artists will have to go into circulation. As soon as the price of computer processing is lower than the royalties, the process will begin.
It will be possible to make templates of stars for money, of course. But it will be much more interesting to create new stars with new characters and appearances.
There will be a market for electronic artists. It's only a question of time and technology.
And now it's happening. A small commercial. But it exists! It's a bit cartoonish, but it's there.