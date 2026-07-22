Interesting and Humour - page 111
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make it good.
It's almost complete feeling of flight! And the place is paradise!
Any kind of board :) Riding on a snowboard on the virgin soil is an indescribable sensation.
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And the nearest windsurfer's stronghold is a hundred kilometres from me. And there's a lot of pike there, but the villagers are better to take their own :)
Towards a genetic algorithm
http://megaswf.com/serve/1031310/
I have so far - Generation: 6 Max Score: 585.2
Towards a genetic algorithm
http://megaswf.com/serve/1031310/
I have so far - Generation: 6 Max Score: 585.2
:) Nice snopes with vertical take-off generates.
ZS Generation: 6 Max Score: 576.5
Cool! )) Who had a breeze ride? Mister?))
Shaitan arba 80 level :)
Hang in there :)