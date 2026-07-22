Interesting and Humour - page 111

New comment
 
Mischek:
make it good.
(All right!) )) Who had a breeze ride? Mister?))
 
FAQ:
It's almost complete feeling of flight! And the place is paradise!

Any kind of board :) Riding on a snowboard on the virgin soil is an indescribable sensation.

__________________

And the nearest windsurfer's stronghold is a hundred kilometres from me. And there's a lot of pike there, but the villagers are better to take their own :)

 

Towards a genetic algorithm

http://megaswf.com/serve/1031310/

I have so far - Generation: 6 Max Score: 585.2

 
Snaf:

Towards a genetic algorithm

http://megaswf.com/serve/1031310/

I have so far - Generation: 6 Max Score: 585.2

:) Nice snopes with vertical take-off generates.

ZS Generation: 6 Max Score: 576.5

 
tol64:
Cool! )) Who had a breeze ride? Mister?))
Nah (( But I want to.
 
 
Mischek:

Shaitan-arba 80 level :)
 
Urain:
Shaitan arba 80 level :)
Well hang in there :)
 
TheXpert:
Hang in there :)
621.8 seems to be the limit
1...104105106107108109110111112113114115116117118...4979
New comment