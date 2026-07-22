Interesting and Humour - page 603
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Helpless tells the tragic story of a man who managed to beat cancer and died after choking on a crumb because no one was able to give him first aid. The video cites the disappointing statistic that around 140,000 people die each year in situations where first aid skills could have saved their lives. The same number die from cancer every year.
If you can't raise pensions significantly and provide everyone with decent jobs, then - please! -make the bins not so high, it's inconvenient to get into them.
Thank you.