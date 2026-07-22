Interesting and Humour - page 4264
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Honestly, I don't know what I will do without google.... I don't know at all :-(
In my opinion, it's time for google to go to hell.
Alternative:https://duckduckgo.com/
https://lenta.ru/news/2018/04/27/revenge/
Radio stations used to be jammed and now the internet, nothing changes in this area, this land is cursed...
Spring:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfBICacGeRg
Spring:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfBICacGeRg
Good morning
May holidays are associated with working in nature
Sven Mixer is unrealistically cool! He knows how to speak from a position of strength without power!
It makes me think of taking a master class from him.
I tried to find a place online where he gives lessons, very disappointed, could not find it.
Rumor has it that somewhere in the Tallinn area, hell did not find it, even wanted to take a ticket in May, at least a glimpse of the edge of the eye through a crack in person, at the giant.
May holidays are associated with working in nature
That doesn't sound like May. It's more like September, harvesting potatoes...