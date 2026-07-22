Interesting and Humour - page 4264

New comment
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Honestly, I don't know what I will do without google.... I don't know at all :-(

In my opinion, it's time for google to go to hell.

Alternative:https://duckduckgo.com/

DuckDuckGo — Privacy, simplified.
DuckDuckGo — Privacy, simplified.
  • duckduckgo.com
The Internet privacy company that empowers you to seamlessly take control of your personal information online, without any tradeoffs.
 
Aleksey Levashov:



https://lenta.ru/news/2018/04/27/revenge/


Radio stations used to be jammed and now the internet, nothing changes in this area, this land is cursed...

 
 
Sergey Novokhatskiy:

Spring:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfBICacGeRg

 

Good morning

wasp spooner

 
 


May holidays are associated with working in nature

 

Sven Mixer is unrealistically cool! He knows how to speak from a position of strength without power!

It makes me think of taking a master class from him.

I tried to find a place online where he gives lessons, very disappointed, could not find it.

Rumor has it that somewhere in the Tallinn area, hell did not find it, even wanted to take a ticket in May, at least a glimpse of the edge of the eye through a crack in person, at the giant.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


May holidays are associated with working in nature

That doesn't sound like May. It's more like September, harvesting potatoes...

1...425742584259426042614262426342644265426642674268426942704271...4979
New comment