Interesting and Humour - page 321
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And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.
I need to glam up my profile :)
Then we'll baptise you into Kesha (Innocent)
Then you go to Demka.)
Then you're in the Dyomka.)
DemoMicola :)) DemoMicola :)) To get the full version...
I've been wanting to change the old ugly, unmoving bundle of quid for a long time.
And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.
I need to glam up my profile :)
Misha, how can you...
Misha, how can you...
Come on... The hedgehog's a wreck.
Come on ... The hedgehog's a wreck.
A hedgehog is walking through the desert. It's hot. And the hedgehog has a terrible nightmare. It's bad enough to puke. A jerboa walks by.
-Hedgehog: Hey, Tushkan, how come it's hot and you're running and you don't even care?
-Tushkan: I run fast, fast. The wind blows on me, so I'm not hot. Try it yourself.
said Tushkan the jerboa and ran away. After a while, the jerboa hears that the footsteps behind him are silent. He turned around and saw the hedgehog lying on the sand. He felt for a pulse - no pulse!
-Turmudgeon: -Frozen to death, poor guy!
thought Tushkan and ran on...
-Tushkan: Frozen to death, poor man!