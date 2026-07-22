Interesting and Humour - page 321

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TheXpert:


And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.

I need to glam up my profile :)

Yeah, blood and guts, dismemberment.
 
Urain:
Then we'll baptise you into Kesha (Innocent)
Then you'll be rechristened to Demka.)
 
Mischek:
Then you go to Demka.)
:) in the army (in training) a Chechen sergeant couldn't pronounce my feminine, so he rechristened it Demka
 
Mischek:
Then you're in the Dyomka.)
DemoMicola :)) DemoMicola :)) To get the full version...
 
TheXpert:
DemoMicola :)) DemoMicola :)) To get the full version...
There's also a mega super duper DemCompany project lying around somewhere
 
TheXpert:

I've been wanting to change the old ugly, unmoving bundle of quid for a long time.

And that avatar even looks like me. Honestly.

I need to glam up my profile :)

That's how I pictured you after the promise: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6726#comment_196639:)
 

Misha, how can you...


 
TheXpert:

Misha, how can you...


Come on... The hedgehog's a wreck.

 
Mischek:

Come on ... The hedgehog's a wreck.

A hedgehog is walking through the desert. It's hot. And the hedgehog has a terrible nightmare. It's bad enough to puke. A jerboa walks by.

-Hedgehog: Hey, Tushkan, how come it's hot and you're running and you don't even care?

-Tushkan: I run fast, fast. The wind blows on me, so I'm not hot. Try it yourself.

said Tushkan the jerboa and ran away. After a while, the jerboa hears that the footsteps behind him are silent. He turned around and saw the hedgehog lying on the sand. He felt for a pulse - no pulse!

-Turmudgeon: -Frozen to death, poor guy!

thought Tushkan and ran on...

 
joo:

-Tushkan: Frozen to death, poor man!

Sorry about the hedgehog ((
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