Interesting and Humour - page 4670

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Alexandr Andreev:

It's a good time to turn off code optimisation for intermediate compilation

There's something wrong with my computer. That's why I wrote it here and not in "bugs". Rebooted and everything was fine.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

It's something wrong with my computer. That's why I wrote it here and not in "bugs". I rebooted and everything is fine.

I envy.... because even without optimization mode my compile time is ~10sec 4.5Ghz core

 
Alexandr Andreev:

I envy.... because even without optimisation mode my compile time is ~10sec 4.5Ghz core

I don't have much either... Only 4 buckets.


[Deleted]  

Where from...))


 

In bottles bonus for good teamwork


 

Bought stock in a crisis!


 

.

 
Denis Sartakov:

Yeah, from O' Henry I remember:

"oddly, the frame itself costs $1,

but a Rembrandt pastoral in that frame costs 50 cents ! "

I did understand why. Because the frame becomes second-hand.

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

.

Waits: breakfast, lunch, dinner. Some may have the sequence reversed. Just like in the markets.)

 

Hi all, I suggest we discuss whether this account has a chance of surviving the opening today?


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