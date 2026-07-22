Interesting and Humour - page 4670
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It's a good time to turn off code optimisation for intermediate compilation
There's something wrong with my computer. That's why I wrote it here and not in "bugs". Rebooted and everything was fine.
It's something wrong with my computer. That's why I wrote it here and not in "bugs". I rebooted and everything is fine.
I envy.... because even without optimization mode my compile time is ~10sec 4.5Ghz core
I envy.... because even without optimisation mode my compile time is ~10sec 4.5Ghz core
I don't have much either... Only 4 buckets.
Where from...))
In bottles bonus for good teamwork
Bought stock in a crisis!
.
Yeah, from O' Henry I remember:
"oddly, the frame itself costs $1,
but a Rembrandt pastoral in that frame costs 50 cents ! "
I did understand why. Because the frame becomes second-hand.
.
Waits: breakfast, lunch, dinner. Some may have the sequence reversed. Just like in the markets.)
Hi all, I suggest we discuss whether this account has a chance of surviving the opening today?