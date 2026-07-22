Interesting and Humour - page 3578

New comment
 
 

Fishing, catching protopters, never seen such fishing before ...

 
.
Intel запатентовала полностью изогнутый ноутбук
Intel запатентовала полностью изогнутый ноутбук
  • 2017.02.06
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Компания Intel запатентовала ноутбук, у которого изогнуты обе части корпуса. На патент обратил внимание портал The Leaker. Изогнутые мониторы и телевизоры уже некоторое время существуют и выпускаются серийно, однако среди ноутбуков такое решение не слишком популярно, из редких примеров можно привести Acer Predator 21 X, который оснащен...
 

Artificial intelligence learns to play poker better than humans

https://nplus1.ru/material/2017/01/31/ai-beats-top-poker-players

Время повысить ставки
Время повысить ставки
  • 2017.01.31
  • Дмитрий Иванов
  • nplus1.ru
В американском городе Питтсбурге завершился турнир по покеру между живыми игроками и компьютерной программой Libratus, разработанной в Университете Карнеги — Меллона. Турнир длился 20 дней, и в результате искусственный интеллект победил: Libratus выиграл 1,7 миллиона условных долларов, далеко опередив остальных игроков (в действительности, игра...
 
 
 
 

If anyone is interested...

Один из крупнейших форекс-брокеров мира лишился лицензии за игру против клиентов | 07.02.17 | finanz.ru
Один из крупнейших форекс-брокеров мира лишился лицензии за игру против клиентов | 07.02.17 | finanz.ru
  • www.finanz.ru
Комиссия по ценным бумагам и биржам CША запретила работу крупнейшего в стране брокера рынка форекс - FXCM. Компания, как выяснил регулятор, на только предоставляла доступ к торгам валютными парами, но также была вовлечена в игру против собственных клиентов. Об этом говорится в сообщении CFTC. Материнская компания брокера - FXCM Holdings LLC...
 
 
Sergey Pavlov:

If anyone is interested...

Interesting, but according to forum rules they have to wipe that information away.
Brokers are like dead people here, either nothing or nothing at all.


p.s.
FORUM RULES !
No negative discussion of any banking, brokerage or other financial institutions is allowed.
1...357135723573357435753576357735783579358035813582358335843585...4979
New comment