Interesting and Humour - page 1606

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Contender:
Looks like he's from out of town - he lives in Rublevka.
Yeah, next to Siphon and Beard...
 
 

No, tea, of course.

 

They don't like anybody. Only cats. I get it. All programmers are cat people. I almost got banned yesterday.
Dogs are better anyway.

 
Mischek:

and dogs are better anyway.

Of course they are!

There's more meat in it.

 
NAD: No problems with the browser after updating to iOS 7? Lucky!
I have the opposite, on my ipad, when you go back, the previous page reloads and shows the very beginning. Very inconvenient to read long shit with links: clicked on the link, go back to the previous place is not possible. That's why I've stopped reading the spats.

RZA: Apple makes you better!

(bash)

xxx: Read the status of a 14 year old girl:
xxx: "Sitting, drinking coffee, smoking and thinking about him....!"
xxx: And I'm 41 and I'm lying on the sofa eating an orange and watching a cartoon...

[Deleted]  
Blue cell
 
alexx_v:
Hi, do you respect cats?
 
There it all started with them feeding the ducks ...
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