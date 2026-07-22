Interesting and Humour - page 1606
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Looks like he's from out of town - he lives in Rublevka.
No, tea, of course.
They don't like anybody. Only cats. I get it. All programmers are cat people. I almost got banned yesterday.
Dogs are better anyway.
and dogs are better anyway.
Of course they are!
There's more meat in it.
I have the opposite, on my ipad, when you go back, the previous page reloads and shows the very beginning. Very inconvenient to read long shit with links: clicked on the link, go back to the previous place is not possible. That's why I've stopped reading the spats.
RZA: Apple makes you better!
(bash)
xxx: Read the status of a 14 year old girl:
xxx: "Sitting, drinking coffee, smoking and thinking about him....!"
xxx: And I'm 41 and I'm lying on the sofa eating an orange and watching a cartoon...