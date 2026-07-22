Interesting and Humour - page 330
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Is that your story?
I do. And "Easter" too.)
You have a talent. Literary.
Do you publish anywhere? - If not, you should start now.
You publish anywhere? - If not, you'd better start.
Tuta ))
No way.
Tuta ))
No way.
Too bad. I'd still have to look there, or else I'd sit on a chair, covered with an old checked plaid, holding a glass of good whisky in my hand and open a book "Little Stories of Mishek's Great Deeds"...
Pity.
https://www.google.ru/search?sugexp=chrome,mod%3D1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&q=%D0%B1%D1%8E%D1%80%D0%BE+%D0%BF%D0%BE%D1%85%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BD
ideological subversion
ideological subversion