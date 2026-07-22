Interesting and Humour - page 330

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joo:
Is that your story?
Well yes . And "Easter" too ))
 
Mischek:
I do. And "Easter" too.)

You have a talent. Literary.

Do you publish anywhere? - If not, you should start now.

 
joo:


You publish anywhere? - If not, you'd better start.

Tuta ))

No way.

 
 
Mischek:

Tuta ))

No way.

Too bad. I'd still have to look there, or else I'd sit on a chair, covered with an old checked plaid, holding a glass of good whisky in my hand and open a book "Little Stories of Mishek's Great Deeds"...

Pity.

 
abolk:

ideological subversion

by the State Department?
 
 
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