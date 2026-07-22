Interesting and Humour - page 3290
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http://hi-news.ru/technology/tesla-nachinaet-proizvodstvo-novyx-akkumulyatorov.html
http://www.kolesa.ru/news/tesla-model-s-poluchit-novuyu-batareyu
http://www.ntv.ru/novosti/1654625
I don't know ...
This cat reminded me of a story - I was walking to Sheremetyevo 2 with a suitcase, the flight connection was bad, i.e. I had to catch a flight home in the morning... And then (right in the airport corridor) there was a sign for the Redisson Blu hotel. I went there (I needed somewhere to sleep and the hotel was right there in Sheremetyevo 2), room for 10k rubles ... Well, the room is quite small and I understand that it's a hotel for foreigners, as there's only one channel in Russian on TV (in Moscow!) called "Zvezda" and there's something about the history of Russian grenade launchers, just like now.
Sergey, come on !
I mean a little different ... Never mind - my topic was about the problem of relations between the regions and the metropolis.
And your story is about something else entirely - but it is also quite interesting.
Sergei, come on !
I was talking about something else ... Never mind that - actually my topic was about the problem of the relationship between the regions and the metropolis.
And your story is about something else - but it's also quite interesting.
The Ministry of Defence TV channel "Zvezda", a room for 10,000... For foreigners, there at the airport (not coming out of it), free sauna, beer at the reception 250 rubles Baltika troika 0.5l, the exit to the city unguarded (from Sheremetyevo2 !).
No relationship here.
:)
It's like "give us the money and fuck off".
Snowden lived in another capsule hotel (there are two there), but if he had known this way to Moscow from Sheremetyevo International via a foreign airport hotel to Moscow by taxi - he wouldn't have stayed there for so long.
Bear and flat)
I'll come to the market one day at 4 or 6 in the morning, I'll buy some foxes (just not hairy ones ... we eat them as an apple, and they are hairy, and it throws me off somehow ...), and other fruits, but only for one day (many spoil even in a day in the fridge).
That's all.
And then there is a free internet cafe (in Kambozhdi) - funded by the UN (and there is no other internet cafe in Stung Treng province - only free).
Some Australians, a couple, come in. They ask how to get to Laos.
The "owner" of the cafe explains that there is a boat for 100 quid.
The Australian couple leaves ... I'm indignant - "How 100 quid? It's only 20 or 30 quid."
They say that those are barangi (foreigners) and it is a sin not to take money from them ... I was like, "Who am I? I said, 'Who am I? They said, "Oh, sorry, we didn't notice...".
-----
I was about to go home (to Russia). I call from Phnom Penh to my subordinates (local, Khmer people):
That's where these lychees grow.
I go up the stairs... I see a woman coming... I ask, "Which floor is Mr. Boon Ton on?"
She says - "On the third floor, two hundred and third room, down the corridor to the left".
I go up to the third floor, and then I realise I said it all in Russian... I'm a little shocked... I enter the office, and the head of the Ministry of Interior of Cambodia (Deputy Minister) tells me in Russian (without an accent) - "What, you lost your way? Come in, sit down".
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I still have a lot to tell here (I even have a medal from them) ... but in short - I am still amazed by ability (and willingness) of their police officers, their special services (e.g. you decided to drink a beer somewhere :) ), higher officials - to speak Russian (and without accent, and with pleasure).
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Going on holiday to South-East Asia?
Here ... read what I'm talking about here ...
:)
@Sergey Golubev is also Cambodia?)