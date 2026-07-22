Interesting and Humour - page 299
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Genius photo .
Genius photo .
Pure provocation. Clearly it is clear that they have broken through the barrier and do not know what to do next. So the goal is not to go any further.
Clearly it can be seen that the breakthrough is organised. But the purpose of the breakthrough is a clean breakthrough - to provoke a counterforce action.
Mischek:
Nah. We need agitations to make it impossible to pin down. For Pu to look "bad" and for protesters to look "good". Otherwise, it will only work for Poo.
Pure provocation. Clearly it is clear that they have broken through the barrier and do not know what to do next. So the goal is not to go any further.
Clearly it can be seen that the breakthrough is organised. But the purpose of the breakthrough is a clean breakthrough, with the aim of provoking a counterforce action.
How can I put this simply? Throughout the normal world, the police are officers hired by society to maintain order written by that society.
It's like at the summer house. Everybody gets together, elects Uncle Vasya as chairman. He collects dues and uses them to buy road repairs, lighting poles, digging drainage ditches, etc...
And if thieves become common, and gardeners themselves sometimes beat each other up with their fists, then he hires a private security company (PSC).
But it is hard to imagine that these guys would walk around a garden and hassle gardeners, demanding a bribe, and after catching a thief, they release him for a bribe.
Such a cop would be kicked the next day so that he could fly, fart, and whistle on the road.
Uncle Vasya's long gone. Uncle Vova said that the gardeners elected him, but no one voted for him. An attempt to go to uncle Vova and ask him how it happened was prevented by the police, which everyone paid a fortune for.
The militia or police is a police station hired by the people for themselves. True, through the executive branch.
This is where the problems begin. We have had police for the authorities for decades, not for those who pay for them.
It looks like it will be many years before this is absorbed into the brain.
How can I put this in a simpler way? In any normal world, the police are officers hired by society to maintain order written by that society.
...
This is where the problems begin. For decades the police have been for the authorities, not for those who pay them.
"Clean where they don't fight". First Khrushchev, with the support of "society", didn't please IVS. Then Gorbachev, with the support of "society", fucked up the country and fucked himself. Then, with the support of "society", they fucked up, pissed away and stole the Union. Then, with the support of the same "society", they derailed education and medicine and created a "nice change" who were uniformed, made rich people and put in power. Then under the same "society" they go somewhere else...
What kind of "society" is it that can't be satisfied?
"Clean where there is no fighting". First Khrushchev, with the support of "society", didn't like I.V.S. Then Gorbachev, with the support of "society", shat on the country and shat on himself. Then, with the support of "society", they fucked up, pissed away and stole the Union. Then, with the support of the same "society", they derailed education and medicine and created a "nice change" who were uniformed, made rich people and put in power. Then under the same "society" they go somewhere else...
What kind of "society" is this that can't be satisfied?