Interesting and Humour - page 2445

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AndreiFAN, 2014.09.01 17:35

It's not uncommon for a robot's ToR to be written in 20 pages of text...

But here's a TOR for an ATOMIC BOMB. Real. History. One sheet of A4)))

http://wsyachina.narod.ru/history/coretaming_3/tth.html


 
 
 
The Pound and the Dollar are sitting on the exchange.
The door swings open and the Euro enters - young, beautiful, slim, in a short skirt. Dollar rushes right in. The pound, holding the dollar down, says: "Ah, youth! Watch out for inflation!"
 
Somm:
Well done girl! But the thing that pleased me most about this video was the dogs, who just don't give a shit)))
 
Sanctiometer
Санкциометр: какие финансовые ограничения для России опаснее всего
Санкциометр: какие финансовые ограничения для России опаснее всего
  • www.forbes.ru
Евросоюз готовит новый пакет финансовых санкций против России. Каких мер российской экономике следует опасаться всерьез, а каких – не очень? Инфографика Forbes
 

If you don't have time to read a blog or an article, but want to find out quickly what it's about, use this service. There's also a safe mode (without the matte). It works with both Russian-language content, and with English-language (I found it there on the English Internet).

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I checked on this article - How to subscribe to Trading Signals:



The English version of the same article, made by this sense-taker:


In general - everything is correct.

If you remove safe mode (make it off), then it will be with the mat, but in Russian.

Концентратор смысла - SkillsUp - удобный каталог уроков по дизайну, компьютерной графике, уроки фотошопа, Photoshop lessons
Концентратор смысла - SkillsUp - удобный каталог уроков по дизайну, компьютерной графике, уроки фотошопа, Photoshop lessons
  • www.skillsup.ru
Забавный сервис, который вычленяет полезное и убирает ненужное с указанных сайтов. Поделитесь в комментариях самыми забавными концентрациями смысла.
 

By the way, entered the link of my post (which is above) into this sense-maker, and it worked:


 

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