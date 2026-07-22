Interesting and Humour - page 2445
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AndreiFAN, 2014.09.01 17:35
It's not uncommon for a robot's ToR to be written in 20 pages of text...
But here's a TOR for an ATOMIC BOMB. Real. History. One sheet of A4)))
http://wsyachina.narod.ru/history/coretaming_3/tth.html
The door swings open and the Euro enters - young, beautiful, slim, in a short skirt. Dollar rushes right in. The pound, holding the dollar down, says: "Ah, youth! Watch out for inflation!"
If you don't have time to read a blog or an article, but want to find out quickly what it's about, use this service. There's also a safe mode (without the matte). It works with both Russian-language content, and with English-language (I found it there on the English Internet).
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I checked on this article - How to subscribe to Trading Signals:
The English version of the same article, made by this sense-taker:
In general - everything is correct.
If you remove safe mode (make it off), then it will be with the mat, but in Russian.
By the way, entered the link of my post (which is above) into this sense-maker, and it worked: