Interesting and Humour - page 183
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=toccTot7gJE
There were eight of us /V.Vysotsky/
Letter to Mother
Dear Mother!
You said you wanted to throw away our old stool? You're making a terrible mistake that will lead to the destruction of the flat! And that's just what our sneaky downstairs neighbours are waiting for! They want us to collapse. You don't see yourself becoming a puppet in their hands.
Okay, Mom, let's say we get rid of the stool. But what will replace it? Look around: where in our kitchen today do you see anything that can replace our stool? The cooker? The refrigerator? A table? That's ridiculous. If there is a new stool, where is it? Show me, Mum, if you can see it. I don't see anything like it in our kitchen!
Do you remember, Mother, how much that stool has done for us all these years? I used it to change the light bulb regularly and we always had light. We used it to store cereal and tinned goods on the top shelf and we always had food. It was with the stool that we got a new kettle and a bread machine in the house. If we threw it away - who would do it all for us?
The stool is a reliable and stable support for the ass. A stool is the only thing that can keep your ass from falling. There's nothing better for our ass and there never will be. Please, Mom, think again, it'll be too late.
Your son.