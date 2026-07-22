Interesting and Humour - page 3481
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The actors working on the voiceover of the Duck Tales reboot sang a song from the original
I was having lunch and watching Brezhnev on TV. I was watching an episode where a worker was complaining to Brezhnev that he had been wronged and was writing to all the authorities with no result.
And I was reminded of something quite unusual for the present day.
The country was populated by working people.
To defend their rights they had a very understandable tool - letters to various institutions. The most interesting and unthinkable thing today: in case of inadequate consideration of these very letters of the workers, the managing comrade could fall under the criminal article.
I was having lunch and watching Brezhnev on TV. I was watching an episode where a worker was complaining to Brezhnev that he had been wronged and was writing to all the authorities with no result.
And I was reminded of something quite unusual for the present day.
The country was populated by working people.
To defend their rights they had a very understandable tool - letters to various institutions. The most interesting and inconceivable thing today: in case of inadequate consideration of these very letters of workers the managing staff could get under the criminal article.
Yes... I remember. In training, one soldier wrote a letter to the headquarters... and it got there...
San Sanych, don't you remember what happened to such letters?
Yeah... I remember. In training one soldier wrote a letter to headquarters... and it got there...
San Sanych, don't you remember what happened to such letters?
Of course, it was different... The first decree on the subject was issued in 1918.
I was in such a mess myself.
I worked at a research institute and one of the research workers wrote a letter to Brezhnev, saying that science in our institute did not go where it was needed.
This letter went down to the worst organization of the USSR - the Committee of National Control and from there below...
Eventually the letter was returned to our Research Institute. And here we all understood that it questioned all the topic leaders in the plan, 300 people. Everyone began to write justification that we were going the right way, on the quiet revision of the plan. In general, the headache only that for a few months.
But it was at the research institute. And so people were deprived of their posts, and about AC was reminded. It was impossible not to answer.
The huge machine was replaced by "You have the right to go to court".
Can we have another link to the population of the USSR in the 1930s?
Are you completely lazy?
You shouted that the population was growing in the 1930s - tell me what the punchline is?
Or don't you want to know?Talked to a historian yesterday - he explained and I laughed for a long time.....