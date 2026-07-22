Interesting and Humour - page 4358

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You have to be especially careful in the morning. One awkward movement... and you're asleep again

Good morning.
 

I've been storing this picture for about half a year, but I haven't found the author of this topic, so I guess I'll just have to post it here


P.I. Karpov, "The Work of the Insane and its Effect on the Development of Science, Art and Technology". State Publishing House, 1926

 
Igor Makanu:

I've been storing this picture for about half a year, but I haven't found the author of this topic, so I guess I'll just have to post it here


P.I. Karpov, "The Work of the Insane and its Effect on the Development of Science, Art and Technology". State Publishing House, 1926.

I'd like to study the source itself at bedtime... It took exactly seven seconds to download!

 
Igor Makanu:

I've been saving this picture for half a year now, but I haven't found the author of this topic, so I guess I'll just have to post it here


P.I. Karpov, "The Work of the Insane and its Effect on the Development of Science, Art and Technology". State Publishing House, 1926

There is, in general, a point of view (which I myself do not subscribe to, however) that man is a mad beast (that he composes, searches, cannot calm down in any way, etc.).

 
Igor Makanu:

I've been storing this picture for about half a year, but I haven't found the author of this topic, so I guess I'll just have to post it here


P.I. Karpov, "The Work of the Insane and its Effect on the Development of Science, Art and Technology". State Publishing House, 1926.

Oh thank you, now I know how to spell advisors.

 
Igor Makanu:

I've been saving this picture for half a year now, but I haven't found the author of this topic, so I guess I'll just have to post it here


P.I. Karpov, "The Work of the Insane and its Effect on the Development of Science, Art and Technology". , State Publishing House, 1926.

A song with lyrics from this book:


 

"Bought costumes with my cousin for the New Year. Dollar and euro suits, get drunk and go up and down."
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
Every Friday... Traders go into cache, "eat, drink, be merry getting ready to spend weekend profits")))

Friday's the day. Cash in after the trade and "eat, drink, be merry preparing to spend the weekend's profits."

No kidding, no smiling.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Friday's the day. Cash in after the trade and "eat, drink, be merry preparing to spend the weekend's profits."

No kidding, no smiling.

Come on. A lot of people probably got martin.

If anything, sorry about the photo.

 
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