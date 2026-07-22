Interesting and Humour - page 4541

New comment
 

Guys, anyone know why the computer reboots instead of shutting down? It's Windows 10.

Once it even shut down, the cooler stood up, the light went out. But once, it turned back on a second later.

 
.
 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Guys, anyone know why the computer reboots instead of shutting down? It's Windows 10.

Once it even shut down, the cooler stood up, the light went out. But once, it turned on again a second later.

Press F8 - boot in safe mode

Control Panel \Administration \View events \System events - what is in the system events?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

.


A masterpiece now there will be a new meme

 

Wow :)

 

Where to go in October ?


Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Prague, Baltic States, Spain, Italy, Cyprus

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Where to go in October?


Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Prague, Baltic States, Spain, Italy

Africa.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Africa.

Alligators are no good there.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

there's alligators-- no good.

Bill Williams' alligator? So you can trade on them.)

 

The ZX Spectrum Next keyboard is made


1...453445354536453745384539454045414542454345444545454645474548...4979
New comment