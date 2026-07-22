Interesting and Humour - page 4541
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Guys, anyone know why the computer reboots instead of shutting down? It's Windows 10.
Once it even shut down, the cooler stood up, the light went out. But once, it turned back on a second later.
Guys, anyone know why the computer reboots instead of shutting down? It's Windows 10.
Once it even shut down, the cooler stood up, the light went out. But once, it turned on again a second later.
Press F8 - boot in safe mode
Control Panel \Administration \View events \System events - what is in the system events?
.
A masterpiece now there will be a new meme
Wow :)
Where to go in October ?
Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Prague, Baltic States, Spain, Italy, Cyprus
Where to go in October?
Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Prague, Baltic States, Spain, Italy
Africa.
Africa.
Alligators are no good there.
there's alligators-- no good.
Bill Williams' alligator? So you can trade on them.)
The ZX Spectrum Next keyboard is made