Interesting and Humour - page 2259
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-Citizen, it has been established that you are a blogger and under current laws you are required to register your blog as a media outlet in due course!
- Fuck your laws!
- Then you are registered as a sexual service provider and are required to obtain the necessary permits as required!
- Fuck you!
- There's been an attempt to organise a walking tour, you must register as a tour operator in due course!
-You're out of your fucking mind!
- There was an attempt to make a psychiatric diagnosis, you are required to qualify, certify and obtain a license for medical services in the prescribed manner!
- Erm... Ahh... I'd better go.
- You are registered as a road user and are required to have reflective gear, a registration number and a valid license!
- That's it! Hold it! Silence!
- You are registered as a landmark....
p.s. Got it here: http://domkratov.livejournal.com/248095.html
-Citizen, it has been established that you are a blogger and under current laws you are required to register your blog as a media outlet in due course!
- Fuck your laws!
- Then you are registered as a sexual service provider and are required to obtain the necessary permits as required!
- Fuck you!
- There's been an attempt to organise a walking tour, you must register as a tour operator in due course!
-You're out of your fucking mind!
- There was an attempt to make a psychiatric diagnosis, you are required to qualify, certify and obtain a license for medical services in the prescribed manner!
- Erm... Ahh... I'd better go.
- You are registered as a road user and are required to have reflective gear, a registration number and a valid license!
- That's it! Hold it! Silence!
- You are registered as a landmark....
p.s. Got it here: http://domkratov.livejournal.com/248095.html
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23 ч
Due to the new geopolitical orientation of our country, the white stripe on the Russian flag will be replaced by a yellow one.