Interesting and Humour - page 2341
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At home, at work, outside and even in bed - we're online.
"Wait, I'll google/tweet/instagram." Sound familiar? We're tired of living like this. We want to make eye contact, not smartphone screens. To dance, not retweet YouTube videos. Hugging, not texting hugs. Burning with feeling, not burning over a keyboard. Step forward with us!
On the night of July 15 to 16, go offline for at least an hour.
Turn off your mobile phones, computers, TVs... And spend that time with your loved ones. Here we share ideas and tips on how to spend that hourhttp://extreme.mamba.ru/.
There don't seem to be any opponents!
All gone to the front?
What front?
Careful what you say))
Are you answering with a bet?
This is an excerpt from a Malaysian movie (a feature film without a plot).
Their moderation rules are steeper than ours (you can see it in the video). And by the way, our users are just shitty stooges compared to them...
That's the way to live ...
Someone wanted to leave (two people) - they were just stopped.
And in our forum - they registered and left...