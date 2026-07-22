Interesting and Humour - page 1174
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Russia before baptism
"Specialists know that Cyril and Methodius invented Glagolitic for Bulgarians and spent the rest of their lives in Bulgaria. The letter called "Cyrillic", although similar in name, has nothing to do with Cyril. The name "Cyrillic" comes from a designation of writing - Russian "scribble", or, for example, French "ecrire". And the tablet found during excavations in Novgorod, on which writing was done in ancient times, is called "kera" (sega)."
Lies, big lies, Russian historiography
Nothing weird, it's all about people. About men and women.
"Specialists know that Cyril and Methodius invented Glagolitic for Bulgarians and spent the rest of their lives in Bulgaria. The letter called "Cyrillic", although similar in name, has nothing to do with Cyril. The name "Cyrillic" comes from a designation of writing - Russian "scribble", or, for example, French "ecrire". And the tablet found during excavations in Novgorod, on which writing was done in ancient times, is called "kera" (sega)."
a lie, a big lie, Russian historiography
It's probably about the importance of knowing who you are and being yourself, but this could have been handled more beautifully.
Being ourselves:
Very interesting, thank you. But history, as you know, is not reliable. It is rewritten to suit the current authorities.
Yes, it's great to read what it was like in Russia before Christianity. But, ml@t, there's no going back...
Feet. Or heads.
How's that... waxing, wo.